Citadel AI Joins Coalition for Health AI as Certified Assurance Resource Provider to Boost Responsible AI in Healthcare

Citadel has become a certified Assurance Resource Provider Partner with the Coalition for Health AI to Advance Safe and Responsible Health AI

Our mission is scalable AI safety—partnering with CHAI advances trustworthy, transparent and responsible health AI.” — Rick Kobayashi, CEO Citadel AI

Citadel AI, the leading global platform for AI safety and compliance, announced today it has become a certified Assurance Resource Provider with Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), the leading U.S. consortium dedicated to advancing the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Citadel AI has been certified as a CHAI Assurance Resource Provider, helping healthcare organizations validate, monitor, and govern AI models to ensure they meet rigorous safety, fairness, and reliability standards.This partnership underscores both Citadel and CHAI's mission to build trustworthy AI ecosystems that improve healthcare outcomes while protecting patients. By leveraging Citadel AI's automated compliance and monitoring platform, health systems, payers, and developers can more efficiently test AI models for alignment with CHAI's best practices and frameworks, including recently announced Initial Guidance to Support Responsible AI Adoption co-developed by the Joint Commission and CHAI."I am thrilled to welcome Citadel as a CHAI certified Assurance Resource Provider, committed to supporting our community by advancing effective and responsible health AI" said Brian Anderson, CHAI's CEO. "We are driven by the engagement, expertise, and trusted capabilities of our members and the feedback of our broader health ecosystem and the public. We look forward to working together to unlock the potential benefits of AI, on a foundation of trust, safety, and security.""Our mission at Citadel AI is to make AI safety and compliance scalable and actionable for every organization," said Rick Kobayashi CEO, Citadel AI. "Joining CHAI as an Assurance Resource Provider allows us to contribute our platform's capabilities to advancing transparency, patient trust, and responsible innovation in health AI."About Assurance Resource Providers (ARPs)The Assurance Resource Provider (ARP) program provides CHAI members with certified, trusted, and ready providers of data, governance platforms, services, and testing and evaluation, all relevant to AI development and/or implementation efforts. These specialized resources ensure solutions are both effective and responsible.Assurance Resources accelerate AI adoption in healthcare by providing tools and processes that streamline development. CHAI is developing a framework to evaluate health AI solutions using consensus-based standards and best practices. This certification enables us to deliver CHAI-certified AI validation services to developers, providers, and payers across the CHAI network, shaping the future of responsible AI adoption.Learn more on Assurance Resource Providers here About the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)CHAI was started by clinicians. The coalition's mission is to build the broadest possible consensus across the health ecosystem to help ensure health AI is trusted, secure and safe. The CHAI membership is open and rapidly expanding. Today, we consist of more than 4000 organizations including health systems, patient advocacy groups, academia, and a wide range of industry start-ups and incumbents. CHAI is committed to convening and dialogue to achieve consensus. There are no limits to who can join and participate. Learn more about a CHAI membership here Press contact for CHAI: CHAI@12080group.comAbout Citadel AICitadel AI is an enterprise platform for AI safety and compliance, helping organizations automate the validation, monitoring, and governance of AI systems across predictive, generative, and agentic use cases. Founded in Japan by former engineers from Google Brain, Waymo, and Toyota with first-hand experience designing and deploying high-risk AI systems, Citadel AI partners with leading healthcare organizations to ensure trustworthy and regulatory-aligned AI.Contact: JC Muyl, Operating Partner North America, jcmuyl@citadel-ai.com

