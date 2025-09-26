IMRIS Imaging, Inc. Announces Shalabh Chandra as Chief Executive Officer

I’m thrilled to join a company so deeply dedicated to enhancing surgical outcomes for patients.” — Shalabh Chandra, CEO of IMRIS Imaging, Inc.

CHASKA, MN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMRIS Imaging, Inc., the global leader in intraoperative imaging, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Shalabh Chandra as Chief Executive Officer effective September 22, 2025.Shalabh is a customer-focused operating leader with broad business acumen and a proven track record of driving profitable growth, leading strategic market transformations, and building global partnerships. He has successfully grown and revitalized businesses at various stages, turning them into regional and global successes. Shalabh joins IMRIS with senior leadership experience as well as serving as a Global Business Leader for several high growth companies. “We are pleased to welcome Shalabh to IMRIS as we continue to expand our product portfolio," said Dr. Gregory Sorensen, Executive Chairman.IMRIS has recently launched its newest operating suite, the InVision™ 3T Recharge featuring the Siemens Skyra Fit upgrade, a ceiling-mounted intraoperative MRI system specifically designed for diagnostic and intraoperative imaging. The 3T Recharge provides an upgrade path for IMRIS Operating Suites currently utilizing Siemens Verio magnets.“The 3T Recharge is a recent example of IMRIS continuing to drive innovation. The company is experiencing remarkable growth through the continued advancement of its InVision moving magnet systems. I’m thrilled to join a company so deeply dedicated to enhancing surgical outcomes for patients,” said Shalabh Chandra.About IMRIS Imaging, Inc.As a leader in image guidance solutions, IMRIS, provides optimized, fully integrated image-guided therapy environments that address the important needs of patients, clinicians, and hospitals by delivering timely MRI and imaging data to clinicians for use during surgical or interventional procedures. The IMRIS Operating Suite enables intraoperative imaging directly within operating rooms. The Company also designs and manufactures proprietary head fixation devices, imaging coils and OR tables for use in this unique and multifunctional intraoperative environment. IMRIS products are sold globally to clinical centers in the neurosurgical, spinal, cardiovascular and orthopedic markets. It is estimated that over 70,000 patients have benefited from lifesaving or life-extending procedures performed in an IMRIS Operating Suite. Additional information about IMRIS is available at www.imris.com

