Monica Macha Design to Debut 'Warm Organic Modern' Showcase at the Boise Fall 2025 Parade of Homes

Boise Fall Parade 2025: Warm Organic Modern Luxury Custom Home

Monica Macha Design will unveil a new project at the Boise Fall Parade of Homes 2025 featuring a modern custom home with attached ADU.

“Designing with intention means starting with the architecture and letting every detail unfold from there" — Monica Macha, Founder & Principal Designer, Monica Macha Design” — Monica Macha

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boise-based luxury interior designer elevates custom homes with precision detailing, natural materials, and architecture-driven solutionsMonica Macha Design, a premier Boise interior design studio specializing in luxury custom homes and remodels, is redefining modern living with interiors that are as timeless as they are innovative. Founder Monica Macha integrates high-end craftsmanship with a natural material palette to create interiors that feel both refined and enduring.This fall, Monica will debut her latest work at the Boise Fall Parade Home 2025, featuring a “Warm Organic Modern” concept that exemplifies her design philosophy. The home blends clean-lined architecture with tactile natural elements — think stone, wood, and artisan finishes — seamlessly executed through precision detailing and hidden joinery that give every surface a tailored feel. This home features an attached ADU for multi-generational living.“Every project starts with the architecture,” said Monica Macha, founder and principal designer. “When the interior is designed in lockstep with the building itself, you get spaces that flow beautifully and feel custom down to the smallest detail. My goal is to create homes that are visually stunning, but also practical, warm, and deeply personal to the people who live in them.”Meeting the Needs of Boise’s Expanding Luxury Home Market As Boise continues to attract new residents and investors, demand for thoughtfully designed, high-end homes is on the rise. Monica Macha Design is at the forefront of this growth, partnering with top builders and architects to deliver residences that balance innovation with timeless appeal.The studio is known for:Detailed concealed joinery that eliminates visual clutter and celebrates craftsmanship.Unique cladding applications using wood, stone, and metal for bold yet timeless statements.Natural materials layered for warmth, depth, and authenticity.Architecture-driven layouts where furniture, lighting, and finishes feel integrated rather than added on.Client & Partner Praise “Monica is super knowledgeable about design trends and an excellent listener. She works within your budget to deliver amazing results and communicates clearly throughout the process.”“Working with Monica on my home design was a rewarding experience. She maximized architectural features with custom cabinetry and finishes, brought ideas to life with digital mock-ups, and found creative solutions when materials became unavailable. The final result reflects my style while feeling elevated in every way.”“Monica is a pleasure to work with. Her fresh ideas, detailed renderings, and collaborative approach add tremendous value to any project, making her a smart investment.”Whether building ground-up or transforming existing homes, Monica Macha Design uses 3D visualization tools to help clients see the finished product before construction begins — a process that removes uncertainty and ensures a truly cohesive result.See the vision come to life: Monica Macha’s latest interior design project, a custom home located in the Arrano Farms neighborhood of Eagle, Idaho, will be open to the public during the Boise Fall Parade Home 2025. The Parade of Homes, organized by the Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho, is one of the region’s premier events, showcasing cutting-edge residential design and construction. Visitors can tour a curated selection of homes to see the latest in craftsmanship, technology, and style — and gain inspiration for their own projects.For more information on Monica Macha Design’s portfolio and services, visit monicamachadesign.com or follow @monicamachadesign on Instagram.Media Contact: Monica Macha Design Email: monica@monicamachadesign.com Phone: 208-861-4600

