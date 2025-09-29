The Freedom Center Addresses the Link Between Addiction and Homelessness

The Freedom Center from Maryland, is bringing attention to the strong connection between substance use disorders and homelessness.

BUCKEYSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Center, a leading addiction and mental health treatment provider in Maryland, is bringing attention to the strong connection between substance use disorders and homelessness. With more than half a million people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. on any given night and over 20 million Americans living with a substance use disorder, the overlap between the two crises has become a pressing public health concern.

How Addiction and Homelessness Intersect

Addiction can push individuals into homelessness by disrupting employment, draining financial resources, and straining family and social relationships. Without steady income or support systems, many people struggling with substance use lose access to stable housing.

Once someone is unhoused, the challenges of daily survival—trauma, stress, and isolation—can increase the likelihood of turning to drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism. This cycle makes recovery more difficult and contributes to ongoing instability.

Breaking the Cycle

The Freedom Center emphasizes that the path forward requires integrated solutions: accessible addiction treatment, mental health care, and housing resources working hand-in-hand. Preventative steps, such as early intervention, maintaining strong support systems, and addressing mental health needs, can help reduce the risk of both addiction and housing loss.

About The Freedom Center

The Freedom Center is a premier addiction and mental health treatment provider in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Specializing in dual diagnosis care, the center offers outpatient programs, therapy, and evidence-based treatment tailored to the unique needs of each client. With a focus on long-term recovery, The Freedom Center provides the tools and support needed to rebuild lives impacted by addiction and co-occurring disorders.

