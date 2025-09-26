Leslie DeCraene: A Voice for Precision and Clarity in Medical Writing

ASHVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering Clear, Accurate, and Impactful Medical and Scientific CommunicationRecognized by Influential Women as a 2025 honoree, Leslie DeCraene is a Certified Freelance Medical Writer and Editor whose work bridges the worlds of science and communication. She specializes in crafting precise, focused content for the medical and scientific communities, including medical education materials, continuing medical education (CME) content, journal articles, regulatory documents, and patient education resources. Leslie’s expertise spans diagnostics, medical devices, and medical cannabis, providing services that range from substantive editing to meticulous fact-checking.Leslie holds a B.S. in Biochemistry and Health Science from Benedictine University and an M.S. in Written Communication from National Louis University. She also earned a Certificate in Medical Writing and Editing from the University of Chicago and continues to enhance her knowledge through studies in regulatory affairs at the Duke University School of Medicine. Prior to launching her freelance career, Leslie worked as a chemist and taught college-level writing for over a decade. As the Founder of Precise Med Prose, based in Asheville, North Carolina, she combines scientific expertise, editorial precision, and a deep commitment to accuracy to support healthcare clients with content that is both reliable and accessible.Leslie credits her success to her ability to listen attentively to students and clients who lack resources or guidance, fueling her dedication to helping others overcome obstacles she has faced. The most meaningful career advice she has received is to educate her clients, a principle that continues to guide her work, ensuring clarity, understanding, and trust in every project.For young women entering the medical writing and editing field, Leslie emphasizes the importance of continuous learning, collaboration, and using one’s expertise to support others. She also volunteers for Code2College, assisting underrepresented students entering technical fields. She identifies one of the biggest challenges in the industry as the misuse of technology, which requires vigilance to maintain accuracy and reliability in medical content.In both her professional and personal endeavors, Leslie prioritizes strong communication skills and empathy, core values that inform her approach to teaching, editing, and client collaboration. Through her work, she empowers learners and healthcare professionals alike, ensuring that complex medical and scientific information is conveyed effectively, ethically, and with clarity—helping clients make a lasting impact in their fields.Learn More about Leslie DeCraene:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/leslie-decraene Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.