Black Marlin Construction Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ,,A hallway to nowhere. A kitchen with no flow. A bathroom so cramped it should come with a hazard sign. If you’ve ever wondered who fixes these design disasters, meet your new favorite construction team'': Black Marlin Construction, the 2025 Best of Florida Award winner.Founded in 2020 by Krystal and Neko Sidwell, Black Marlin is a woman-owned, family-run business that takes the chaos out of construction and turns it into something beautiful—and sensible. Drawing on Krystal’s background in roofing and Neko’s expertise in electrical work, the duo brings a rare blend of design, practicality, and hands-on experience to every build. From residential renovations to commercial transformations, their work doesn’t just look good—it lives well.What sets Black Marlin apart is their obsession with how people actually use a space. Need to reconfigure that dead-end hallway or add a porch that doesn’t feel like an afterthought? They’ve got you. Their specialties include multi-phase builds, smart storage solutions, and aluminum structures built tough enough for Florida weather—all managed with minimal disruption and maximum collaboration.“We don’t just build walls—we solve problems,” said co-founder Krystal Sidwell. “Winning the Best of Florida Award is a huge honor, but what really matters to us is how our clients feel living and working in the spaces we create.”As they celebrate this statewide recognition, Black Marlin isn’t slowing down. The team remains focused on functional, thoughtful design that makes life easier—whether that means adding light where it’s needed most or making sure a kitchen doesn’t feel like a maze.Because at the end of the day, it’s not just construction—it’s construction that makes sense.Click here for more information!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.