Optime Launches Video2Market® (V2M), the First Interactive Video-TCMA Platform

Revolutionizing Partner Marketing with AI-Powered Demand Automation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optime, the leader in channel marketing automation, today announced the launch of Video2Market® (V2M), a groundbreaking platform that redefines how vendors and partners generate demand. V2M compresses the entire partner marketing experience into a single, AI-powered link—delivering personalized video campaigns, real-time lead capture, and built-in incentives directly to partner representatives.

“Partner marketing has long been stuck in static campaign portals,” said Maria Martin, CEO and Founder of Optime. “V2M flips that model, giving the sales rep a voice, a reward, and a real reason to share.”

V2M marks the end of legacy Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) and the rise of Partner Demand Automation—a new category pioneered by Optime. Unlike traditional syndication tools, V2M empowers vendors and partners with dynamic, interactive video experiences tailored to industry verticals, buyer personas, and preferred communication channels.

“V2M is a game-changer for Optime and our customers,” said Claudio Ayub, Chief Revenue Officer at Optime. “No other company is delivering this kind of platform, ecosystem, and user experience to help organizations transform how they engage partners and customers.”

Key features of V2M include:

-Personalized video links for social media, direct mail, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp

-Real-time lead delivery to partner inboxes

-AI-driven personalization across tone, language, vertical, and persona

-Integrated channel incentives including SPIFFs, points, and passthrough MDF

-Actionable insights such as demand sensing and buying group engagement

V2M has been successfully piloted with thousands of channel partners worldwide and is now available to existing Optime customers within their Video2Market environment. Full release details are available in the Optime Release Notes.

Webinar & Demo Access

Optime will host a live webinar titled “It’s Not Just TCMA Anymore: It’s Partner Demand Automation in a Link” on October 14, 2025, showcasing V2M in action.

Register: https://ai-optime.com/en/video2market-ai-landing

Request a demo: https://ai-optime.com/en/#contact-form

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.