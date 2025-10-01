Wisconsin Wealth Management: CMPD Launches as Integrated Wealth Advisory and Tax Firm to Redefine Client Service

CMPD Wealth Advisory and Tax (CMPD) officially launches today, marking a significant evolution in client service.

MADISON , WI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMPD Wealth Advisory and Tax (CMPD) officially launches today, marking a significant evolution in client service. Formerly known as Yaeger Advisory Services and Tax, the firm has rebranded to reflect its integrated approach to financial guidance; combining tax, accounting wealth management , and transaction readiness under one roof.The transition to CMPD underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering a planning-first, team-based experience that helps clients pursue their financial goals with clarity and confidence. The new name, paired with the tagline “Build, Protect, and Grow Wealth,” reflects CMPD’s mission to simplify complexity and provide coordinated strategies for every stage of life.“The launch of CMPD is more than a new name - this launch marks a bold step forward in our client-first approach, expanding our ability to meet evolving needs with deeper, more comprehensive solutions,” said Joel Yaeger, CPA, MST, Founder & CEO. “By integrating tax, wealth, accounting, and transaction readiness services, we can deliver a more proactive and seamless experience for our clients, while maintaining the personal relationships and trust that define our firm.”CMPD’s updated brand identity includes a modernized website and digital presence designed to clearly communicate its services and values. While the look is new, the firm’s core principles remain unchanged: integrity, adaptability, and a relentless focus on client success.About CMPD Wealth Advisory and TaxCMPD Wealth Advisory and Tax is a Wisconsin-based financial services firm providing integrated tax, accounting, and wealth management solutions. Through a planning-first approach and a commitment to proactive communication, CMPD helps clients navigate their financial journey with clarity and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.