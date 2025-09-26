Neighborhood Service Organization Marks 70 Years of Impact with Benefit Gala & Concert Featuring J Moss and Larry Lee

Join NSO as we celebrate 70 years of heart work with an unforgettable anniversary concert featuring Grammy-nominated gospel artist J Moss! 🎶✨ Friday, Oct. 10 | MotorCity Casino Sound Board Celebrate 70 years of heart work with NSO at our Motown-inspired 70th Anniversary Gala! ? Join us Friday, Oct. 17 at MotorCity Casino for dinner, live music, and an Artist Market. Register for NSO's 70th Anniversary Events Ticket Link

Detroit nonprofit marks seven decades of service in housing, health, and well-being with an unforgettable evening of music, art, and community impact.

These events celebrate 70 years of service, uniting our community in honoring NSO’s legacy and commitment to whole-person care while looking ahead to future impact.” — Linda Little, NSO President and CEO

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO) , a leading nonprofit dedicated to housing, health, and well-being services, is proud to celebrate 70 years of "Heart Work" with a series of milestone events this October.The celebration begins with a 70th Anniversary Concert on Friday, October 10, 2025, at MotorCity Casino's Sound Board, featuring Grammy-Nominated gospel artist J Moss. Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests will be uplifted by a night of music, inspiration, and community spirit.The events continue with NSO's 70th Anniversary Gala on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the MotorCity Casino Ballroom. The gala will celebrate NSO's legacy of impact and feature Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band and a Motown-Themed Artist Market curated by renowned artist Dr. Hubert Massey. Guests are encouraged to wear 1970s-inspired attire.As part of the celebration, NSO is also inviting local artists to participate in the 70th Anniversary Artist Market, allowing Detroit's creative community to showcase their work in front of gala attendees. Artists can submit their artwork by emailing Corporateaffairs@nso-mi.org."These events not only mark seven decades of service but also bring our community together in celebration of our commitment to providing whole-person care to Detroit's most vulnerable populations," said Linda Little, President & CEO of NSO. "We are honored to reflect on our history while looking forward to the future of impact we can make together."Proceeds from the anniversary events will support NSO's programs that provide housing, health, and well-being to individuals and families across Metro Detroit.Event Details:• Friday, October 10, 2025 | Doors open at 7 p.m. | MotorCity Casino Sound Board• Friday, October 17, 2025 | 6 PM | MotorCity Casino Ballroom• 70th Anniversary Artist Market

