COL’s FlareFlow Invests in Global Expansion; Meteoric Rise in US and English-Speaking Markets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just three weeks after announcing its entry into the U.S. Top 5 on Google Play, COL Group’s international microdrama platform FlareFlow has taken another leap forward. On 23 September, the platform hit a new single-day revenue high and climbed to the top of the free Entertainment App charts on both iOS and Android in the U.S., cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing entertainment platforms globally.The momentum is extending worldwide. According to Sensor Tower (Aug 22 – Sep 20, 2025), FlareFlow now ranks Top 3 in Germany, Top 4 in Australia, and Top 5 in Canada among short-drama and entertainment apps. These milestones highlight a fundamental change in global viewing patterns. Audiences who once defaulted to long-form series or films are increasingly turning to bite-sized, serialized storytelling that fits seamlessly into daily routines.A recent report by Media Partners Asia underscores this shift: microdrama revenues in China have already surpassed the traditional box office, with COL’s IP portfolio driving much of that success. FlareFlow is now exporting this proven model to the world — adapting genres to local tastes: revenge, flash marriage, and family conflict dominate in Southeast Asia, while YA (Young Adult), werewolves, and CEO-driven dramas resonate strongly in Western markets.To sustain this growth and strengthen the wider media ecosystem, COL is investing heavily in new infrastructure and partnerships:• Over 30 international production teams across Los Angeles, New York, Canada, London, and Southeast Asia.• Dual post-production centers in Beijing and Los Angeles to accelerate global delivery.• The industry’s first Overseas Microdrama Production Studio in Hengqin, Greater Bay Area (China), set to be operational by end-2025.With this foundation and a pipeline of 280 dramas, FlareFlow is not only scaling aggressively to serve global audiences, but also helping reinvigorate the media industry with new jobs, skills, and opportunities created across borders.“This is not a passing trend in China or the U.S. — it’s a global shift in storytelling,” said Ray Tong, CEO, COL Group. “COL and FlareFlow are at the forefront of this evolution, scaling production and reshaping our content strategy to meet diverse worldwide demand. People have consumed vertical content since Instagram Stories and TikTok, but what’s evolving is the storytelling itself. FlareFlow is shaping that evolution for audiences everywhere.”“What excites us most is that it isn’t just about FlareFlow’s growth – it’s about investing in an ecosystem,” added Timothy Oh, General Manager, International Press & Southeast Asia, COL Group. “Our investments worldwide are helping the industry adapt and thrive as microdramas become part of everyday viewing.”Since launch in April 2025, FlareFlow has surpassed 15 million downloads across 177 regions, with monthly user spend increasing more than 500%. As adoption accelerates, FlareFlow is cementing microdramas as a mainstream category that reflects how entertainment consumption patterns are changing worldwide.

