Cammie McClafferty: A Leader in Commercial Insurance and Team Empowerment

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Clients and Inspiring Professionals Through Expertise, Integrity, and MentorshipCammie McClafferty has been named a 2025 honoree by Influential Women, recognizing her more than 13 years of leadership and expertise in the commercial insurance industry. As a trusted authority in property and casualty insurance, Cammie currently serves as Director of Commercial Lines and Account Executive at AssuredPartners of Delaware, where she is celebrated for her dedication to client service, strategic problem-solving, and her skill in delivering customized insurance solutions that meet each client’s unique needs.Cammie’s career is defined by her commitment to empowering teams and fostering long-term relationships. In her current role, she collaborates closely with multiple producers, ensuring clients receive not only comprehensive coverage but also exceptional guidance throughout the insurance process. Her hands-on leadership and focus on mentorship have helped colleagues grow professionally while maintaining a culture of integrity and excellence.Educationally, Cammie holds a Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Organizational Leadership from Wilmington University. These academic achievements have strengthened her ability to lead strategically, manage complex operations, and support the professional development of those around her. She regularly shares her knowledge and insights, encouraging others to embrace continuous learning and growth in both business and life.Cammie attributes her success to the support and inspiration of her children, family, and the incredible colleagues and mentors she has worked alongside throughout her career. She emphasizes the importance of passion and authenticity, offering advice to young women entering the industry: “Never give up, and always stay passionate about what you believe in—your dedication and authenticity will be what truly inspires others.”Through her expertise, leadership, and dedication to client service, Cammie McClafferty continues to make a meaningful impact in the commercial insurance industry, setting an example for future leaders while reinforcing the values of trust, collaboration, and professional excellence.Learn More about Cammie McClafferty:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cammie-mcclafferty Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

