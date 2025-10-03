Cannabidiol Market Size to Worth USD 202.45 billion by 2032 | CBD Industry CAGR of 43.66% during 2025-2032

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size

PUNE, INDIA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global cannabidiol (CBD) market size was USD 7.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 11.16 billion in 2024 to USD 202.45 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 43.66% during the forecast period 2024-2032. North America dominated the cannabidiol market with a market share of 47.04% in 2023. Moreover, the cannabidiol market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 78.74 billion by 2032, driven by rising liberalization in laws related to the use of cannabidiol products and an increase in consumer acceptance.List of Companies Profiled in the Global CBD Market:• Medical Marijuana Inc. (California, U.S.)• Cannoid, LLC (Colorado, U.S)• Isodiol International Inc. (Vancouver, Canada)• ENDOCA (Chicago, U.S.)• Folium Biosciences (Texas, U.S.)• Nuleaf Naturals LLC. (Colorado, U.S)• Pharmahemp d.o.o (Slovenia, Europe)• Elixinol Global (Sydney, Australia)• CV Sciences (California, U.S.)• Medterra CBD (California, U.S.)Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Market Segmentation:The market is segmented based on source into marijuana and hemp. In terms of application, it is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet care, cosmetics, and others. Among these, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to dominate the global cannabidisssol (CBD) market during the forecast period, driven by ongoing efforts to develop innovative medical products across the global pharmaceutical sector. Regionally, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.What does the Report Provide?The comprehensive global market report provides a thorough examination of the key factors driving market growth and the challenges it faces. It offers a granular regional analysis, highlighting the unique contributions of different geographic areas to the market's overall expansion. Additionally, the report dissects the competitive landscape, focusing on key strategies such as product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations employed by industry leaders to drive growth.By utilizing advanced analytical frameworks like PORTER’s Five Forces and PESTEL analysis, the report uncovers emerging trends and significant industry developments poised to shape the market from 2024 to 2032. Packed with current and detailed data, this report serves as an indispensable tool for businesses, empowering them to craft informed, data-driven strategies for success.DRIVING FACTORS:Increasing FDA Approvals for CBD Products to Promote Market GrowthThe global cannabidiol (CBD) market is poised for significant growth, driven by several key factors. Strong consumer demand is spurring companies to innovate and launch advanced products. At the same time, expanding use of CBD in pharmaceuticals and consumer goods, supported by increasing government approvals, is creating lucrative new opportunities. The proactive integration of CBD into the food and beverage sector is also expected to be a major catalyst for market expansion.REGIONAL INSIGHTSNorth America – The region stood at USD 7.59 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the favourable government policies that enable the commercialization of cannabidiol products in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.Europe – The market in the region is anticipated to showcase exponential growth backed by the rising sales of CBD products such as vaping, smoking, and edibles in the region between 2024 and 2032.Dynamic Growth in Global CBD Oil Market Driven by Medicinal Acceptance, Regulatory Changes, and Innovation Amidst Quality and Competition ChallengesThe global CBD oil market is booming, thanks to growing consumer acceptance of its health benefits and a trend toward natural remedies. Easing regulations are further fueling this expansion, creating opportunities in retail and product innovation. However, the market is highly competitive and faces challenges related to maintaining strict quality control and earning consumer trust.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Trends:The Cannabidiol (CBD) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its potential health benefits, such as pain relief, anxiety reduction, and improved sleep. The global CBD market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 43.66% in the coming years, fueled by the legalization of hemp-derived products in regions like North America and Europe.Key trends include the rise of CBD-infused products in wellness and beauty sectors, with skincare, beverages, and edibles gaining popularity. The demand for full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products is also growing, as consumers seek products with additional cannabinoids and terpenes for enhanced effects.However, regulatory challenges and varying legal frameworks across regions remain hurdles. Companies are investing in research, quality control, and transparent labeling to build consumer trust. As the market matures, consolidation and partnerships are expected, with larger players entering the space. Overall, the CBD market is poised for sustained growth, driven by innovation and increasing acceptance.COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPEMajor Companies Focus on Partnerships to Brighten Their Market ProspectsThe global CBD market is highly competitive, with leading companies partnering with others to expand their product offerings and increase sales. Major companies are also working to stay relevant by merging with or acquiring other businesses, expanding their facilities, and forming strategic partnerships. 