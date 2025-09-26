THE WINSTON SCHOOL OF SAN ANTONIO CELEBRATES LEARNING DISABILITIES AWARENESS MONTH WITH PUBLIC EVENTS

The Winston School 40 years Where Traditions Take Flight Academic Infographic Winston Graduates

We believe that learning differently isn't a deficit, it's a difference. Our mission is to equip students with the tools and strategies they need to thrive.” — Dr. Michelle Spoonemore

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For four decades, The Winston School San Antonio has been more than a school; it has been a beacon of hope for families navigating the complex world of learning differences. The Winston School specializes in empowering students with learning differences, providing them with a tailored education that fosters success. In celebration of Learning Disabilities Awareness (LDA) Month this October, the school is amplifying its message that neurodiversity is not a limitation to be overcome, but a strength to be celebrated and cultivated.

According to the Learning Disabilities Association of America, approximately one in five people have a learning or attention issue. The Winston School is hosting a series of community-focused events designed to educate the public about learning differences and celebrate neurodiversity. These events aim to shed light on the unique strengths of individuals with learning differences and provide valuable resources for parents, educators, and the community.

October was officially designated LDA Month in 1985 by President Ronald Reagan—the same year The Winston School San Antonio was founded. This month provides an important opportunity to challenge misconceptions and raise awareness about learning differences, including dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and ADHD.

"At Winston, we believe that learning differently isn't a deficit, it's a difference," said Dr. Michelle Spoonemore, Head of School at The Winston School. "Our mission is to equip students with the tools and strategies they need to thrive. We’re excited to open our campus and our expertise to the community this October to help more people understand that with the right support, learning differences can become a superpower."

Experience the Winston Difference

Brilliantly Wired ADHD Symposium

When: Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

What: In partnership with the All Heart Initiative and Anchored Texas, this symposium is for parents and caregivers who want to move from "wondering to knowing" about their child's neurodiversity. It's an opportunity to connect with experts and other parents who understand the journey.

Cost: $35

"Experience Dyslexia" Simulation

When: Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

What: This hands-on workshop offers a powerful, first-hand look at the daily challenges students with dyslexia face. It’s an eye-opening experience designed to build empathy and a deeper appreciation for their resilience.

Cost: Free

"Teaching the Child Who Learns Differently"

When: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

What: Join Winston faculty members for a heartfelt conversation about learning differences and the strategies that can empower students to find success and confidence in their own abilities.

Cost: Free

All events are open to the public at The Winston School of San Antonio, located at 8565 Ewing Halsell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229. Register for the events online at www.winston-sa.org.

About The Winston School

The mission of The Winston School San Antonio is to provide a personalized, college preparatory education to students with high potential and identified learning differences. A Winston School graduate is confident, well-rounded, and a life-long self-advocate.

