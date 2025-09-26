Citrus Peel Fibre and Pectin Market Forecast to Reach USD 1,914.9 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Analysis

The Global Citrus Peel Fibre And Pectin Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 1,100.0 Million In 2025 To USD 1,914.9 Million By 2035, Advancing At A CAGR Of 5.7%

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global citrus peel fibre and pectin market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 1,100.0 million in 2025 to nearly USD 1,914.9 million by 2035. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, amounting to an absolute increase of USD 800.0 million. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow approximately 1.73X, propelled by rising consumer interest in natural and clean-label ingredients, increasing health consciousness, and wider adoption of citrus-derived fibre and pectin in food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors.Market Drivers and Emerging Opportunities:Demand for natural food additives and ingredients is a central driver of this market’s growth. Citrus peel fibre and pectin are gaining attention as functional ingredients that serve as stabilizers, emulsifiers, gelling agents, and fat replacers. The clean-label movement is further accelerating demand, as consumers increasingly prefer minimally processed products free from synthetic additives.The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and the push toward healthier diets are also boosting demand for dietary fibre and plant-based functional ingredients. Citrus peel fibre, with its digestive health benefits, and pectin, recognized for its role in cholesterol management and satiety, are being actively incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage applications.Furthermore, their expanding use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals is creating new growth avenues. Pectin’s role as a controlled drug release medium and its application in dietary supplements is attracting significant attention from manufacturers. In addition, the cosmetics and personal care industry is adopting pectin and fibre for their stabilizing and moisturizing properties, adding another layer of demand.Full Market Report Available for Delivery. For Purchase or Customization, Please Request Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11071 Application Insights:The food and beverage industry remains the leading end user, accounting for the largest share of citrus peel fibre and pectin consumption. Applications range from bakery and confectionery products to dairy, beverages, jams, and sauces, where these ingredients enhance texture, stability, and shelf life.In the pharmaceutical industry, pectin’s ability to act as a gelling and binding agent is driving usage in drug formulations, while the nutraceutical sector is capitalizing on fibre’s digestive health benefits. Increasing consumer focus on weight management and gut health has created significant opportunities for dietary supplements fortified with citrus fibre and pectin.The cosmetics and personal care industry, though a smaller segment, is showing growth potential as companies integrate citrus-derived ingredients in skincare products for their natural and bioactive properties.Regional Growth Patterns:The Europe region is projected to remain the dominant market, supported by strong demand for clean-label food ingredients, an established nutraceutical industry, and regulatory approval of citrus-based additives. Rising consumer preference for natural solutions in Germany, France, and the UK has boosted demand for citrus-derived fibres and pectin.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by expanding food and beverage industries in countries like China and India, alongside rising health awareness and urbanization. Growing disposable incomes and the rapid adoption of functional foods and supplements will further fuel regional growth.North America continues to be a significant market, propelled by consumer awareness of plant-based and natural food solutions, while Latin America—home to large citrus production hubs—plays a crucial role in the supply chain and raw material sourcing.Recent Developments in the Market:Recent years have seen heightened investment in sustainable sourcing and upcycling practices, as companies increasingly focus on valorizing citrus by-products. Partnerships between citrus juice manufacturers and ingredient producers are helping secure a consistent supply of raw material while reducing waste.Technological advancements in extraction and processing have improved the quality and functionality of citrus peel fibre and pectin. Manufacturers are launching high-purity, low-methoxyl pectin for specialized pharmaceutical applications and advanced fibre blends that offer improved gelling and stabilizing properties for food formulations.Additionally, product launches aimed at plant-based and vegan markets are reshaping competition, with companies offering citrus-derived alternatives to synthetic stabilizers in dairy-free yogurts, meat alternatives, and beverage fortification.For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit: https://www.factmr.com/about-company Key Players’ Insights:The competitive landscape of the citrus peel fibre and pectin market is defined by innovation, sustainability, and supply chain integration. Leading players such as CP Kelco, Cargill, Herbstreith & Fox, DuPont Nutrition & Health, and Fiberstar, Inc. dominate the industry with diverse product portfolios and global distribution networks.CP Kelco has been at the forefront of developing sustainable and clean-label pectin solutions, with investments in expanding production capacity to meet growing demand. Cargill has focused on broadening its citrus-based ingredient offerings for food and nutraceutical sectors, while Herbstreith & Fox continues to specialize in high-quality pectin products tailored to both food and pharmaceutical industries.DuPont Nutrition & Health leverages its R&D strength to deliver advanced fibre solutions targeting digestive wellness and functional foods, and Fiberstar, Inc. has carved out a niche with its patented citrus fibre products, offering clean-label solutions with unique water-binding and texturizing properties.Collaborations, mergers, and strategic expansions are common across the market, as companies aim to strengthen their regional presence and expand their application offerings.Outlook:The outlook for the citrus peel fibre and pectin market remains positive, with sustained growth expected through 2035. As health-conscious consumers increasingly prefer natural and functional ingredients, and industries push for sustainable and clean-label alternatives, the demand for citrus peel fibre and pectin is set to grow steadily. With expanding applications across food, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics, and continuous innovation by key players, the industry is well-positioned to maintain strong momentum over the coming decade.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Citrus Oil Market is set to grow from $9.6 billion in 2025 to $17 billion, registering a CAGR of 5.1% by 2035. United States is expected to grow by 2.1%. Citrus Fiber Market projects a US$ 378.2 Mn turnover in 2024 & further 5.7% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 656.2 million by 2034.

