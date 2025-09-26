International election observers to Moldova’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Monday

CHIŞINĂU, 26 September 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the parliamentary elections in Moldova.

What:

A press conference of the international election observation mission to the parliamentary elections in Moldova

The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)

You can also follow the livestream here

Who:

Paula Cardoso, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers

Chris Said, Head of the PACE delegation

Linnéa Wickman, Head of the OSCE PA delegation

Michael Gahler, Head of the EP delegation

Jillian Stirk, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When:

15:00 local time (GMT +3) on 29 September 2025

Where:

Diamond Room, Courtyard by Marriott, 21/A Arborilor Street, Chișinău

Registration:

To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 29 September using this link

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and the European Parliament (EP). The observation mission totals 429 observers, made up of 281 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, 109 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA, 25 from PACE, and 14 from the EP.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

Nat Parry, OSCE PA: nat@oscepa.dk or +45 601 08 177

Ivi-Triin Odrats, PACE: ivi-triin.odrats@coe.int or +33 6 07 06 77 73

Raffaele Luise, EP: raffaele.luise@europarl.europa.eu or +32 473 865101