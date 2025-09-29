Cryogenic Valve Assembly Market to Reach USD $6.76 Billion by 2029 at 8.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cryogenic Valve Assembly Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cryogenic Valve Assembly Market?

Recent years have seen substantial growth in the cryogenic valve assembly market, expanding from a value of $4.51 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $4.90 billion in 2025. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this increase during the historic period encompass the escalated use of natural gas for power production, escalating investments in infrastructure for liquefied natural gas (LNG), heightened demand for industrial gases within the healthcare and electronics sectors, a surge in the application of cryogenics for space exploration, and a growing dependence on eco-friendly energy technologies.

The market for cryogenic valve assembly is predicted to witness a substantial increase in size over the next few years, expected to reach $6.76 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth anticipated in this period is due to factors such as the increasing need for effective gas flow control systems, the heightened emphasis on the safe manipulation of cryogenic substances, growing capital investment in projects related to hydrogen economy, the global expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, and the growing use of cryogenic techniques in the preservation of food and biotechnology sectors. The forecast period will likely also see significant trends such as the integration of intelligent valve technologies for live tracking, advancements in modular valve assembly systems and valve materials for extreme situations, automation integration in valve functions, and development of compact and lightweight valve designs.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cryogenic Valve Assembly Global Market Growth?

Anticipated growth in the cryogenic valve assembly market size is closely tied to the increasing requirement for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Liquefied natural gas, which is natural gas cooled to a liquid state at very low temperatures for efficient storage and conveyance, is in increasing demand due to its reduced carbon emissions compared to those from coal and oil. This makes LNG a more environmentally friendly option, particularly in light of worldwide climate regulations. Cryogenic valve assemblies, which offer highly accurate flow control and dependable functionality at super-cold temperatures, are integral to improving liquefied natural gas systems. They enhance both safety and efficiency by reducing leaks and preventing the escape of emissions, thus ensuring the system performs optimally in difficult LNG conditions. For example, U.S. LNG exports grew by 4% in the first half of 2023 over the same timeframe in 2022, hitting an average of 11.6 billion cubic feet per day. As such, the burgeoning demand for liquefied natural gas is fuelling the expansion of the cryogenic valve assembly market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cryogenic Valve Assembly Market?

Major players in the Cryogenic Valve Assembly Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Valmet Oyj

• Flowserve Corporation

• Crane Co.

• KITZ Corporation

• Bürkert Fluid Control Systems

• Bray International Inc.

• Powell Valves Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cryogenic Valve Assembly Industry?

Prominent firms prevalent in the cryogenic valve assembly market are dedicating their efforts towards creating technologically superior products like quarter-turn floating ball valves. These products are designed to boost sealing effectiveness, curtail fugitive emissions, and augment reliability for stringent applications in industries dealing with liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and other ultra-low temperature sectors. A quarter-turn floating ball valve is a device using a ball floating freely, which is rotated 90 degrees by a handle or actuator to initiate or halt the flow of fluid. The ball interacts with the seat to form a secure seal. For instance, in November 2023, Flowserve Corporation, an industrial valve manufacturer based in the US, introduced a new series of quarter-turn floating ball valves called the Worcester Cryogenic series. These valves were specifically built for high reliability in LNG, hydrogen, and a diverse range of industrial gas, and cryogenic uses. They come equipped with a high-strength stem and an advanced live-loaded stem seal for superior control over fugitive emissions. Their modular bolted bonnet design enables operational adaptability, decreases the need for spare parts and contributes towards a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cryogenic Valve Assembly Market Report?

The cryogenic valve assembly market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Valve Type: Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Check Valve, Gate Valves, Globe Valve

2) By Cryogenic Medium: Liquid Nitrogen, Liquid Oxygen, Liquid Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen, Other Cryogenic Medium

3) By Construction Materials: Stainless Steel, Nickel Alloys, Stellite, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), Graphite

4) By Application: Cryogenic Air Separation Unit (CASU), Non-Cryogenic Air Separation Unit (Non-CASU)

5) By End-User Industry: Metallurgy, Energy And Power, Chemicals, Electronics, Transportation, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Ball Valve: Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve, Floating Ball Valve, Rising Stem Ball Valve

2) By Butterfly Valve: Wafer Type Butterfly Valve, Lug Type Butterfly Valve, Double Flanged Butterfly Valve, Triple Offset Butterfly Valve

3) By Check Valve: Swing Check Valve, Lift Check Valve, Dual Plate Check Valve, Ball Check Valve

4) By Gate Valve: Rising Stem Gate Valve, Non-Rising Stem Gate Valve, Slab Gate Valve, Wedge Gate Valve

5) By Globe Valve: Tee Pattern Globe Valve, Angle Pattern Globe Valve, Wye Pattern Globe Valve

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cryogenic Valve Assembly Industry?

In the 2024 Cryogenic Valve Assembly Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific commanded the most significant market share. North America, meanwhile, is anticipated to display the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The geographical regions the report encompasses are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

