President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Professor Peter Mutharika on his electoral victory in Malawi

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa extends his warm congratulations to Professor Peter Mutharika on his electoral victory in the Republic of Malawi’s general elections of 16 September 2025.

President Ramaphosa wishes Professor Mutharika every success as he prepares to undertake the weighty responsibility conferred upon him by the people of Malawi.

South Africa looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with Professor Mutharika’s administration, working in concert to strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity between our two nations. This partnership is essential for the mutual benefit of our peoples and for the advancement of regional integration.

The President further commends the people of Malawi for their active and peaceful participation in the electoral process, which reaffirms their steadfast commitment to democratic principles, thereby setting a positive example for the region.

In the same spirit, President Ramaphosa expresses his profound appreciation to His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera for his dedicated leadership. During his tenure, President Chakwera meaningfully strengthened bilateral cooperation between our countries and was a committed advocate for regional unity.

His contributions to the Southern African Development Community (SADC), notably during Malawi’s chairmanship of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, were instrumental in promoting peace, development, and prosperity across the continent.

South Africa eagerly anticipates working with the incoming Government and the people of Malawi to advance our shared aspirations for the wellbeing of our citizens and the broader African family.

