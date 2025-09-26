Uttarakhand Cricket Premier League (UCPL) to Begin on 7th December 2025 in Dehradun with 40 Teams

ucpl 1

Guests of Honour: Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Cabinet Ministers, dignitaries, and leading corporates

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown has begun for the Uttarakhand Cricket Premier League (UCPL), which will officially commence on 7th December 2025 in Dehradun. The inaugural ceremony will be graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand along with senior Cabinet Ministers as Chief Guests, marking a historic moment for cricket in the state.This year, the UCPL will see the participation of 40 dynamic teams representing a vibrant mix of government departments, corporates, institutions, and professional groups. Among the notable teams are MDDA, UPCL, Post Office, Income Tax, World Bank, BHEL, Bar Council, Indian Bank, Uttarakhand Police, Urban Development, Mariners, Bank of India, SIIDCUL, BRIDCUL, Canara Bank, DRDO, FDA, Services XI, Air Force, Basic Education, Panchayat Raj and several others.Speaking about the league, the organizers shared, “UCPL is envisioned as Uttarakhand’s very own cricketing festival. With the participation of leading government departments, corporates, and institutions, along with the support of the Hon’ble Chief Minister and Cabinet, the league will not only encourage sporting culture but also foster unity and community spirit.”The tournament will be held across leading grounds in Dehradun, with matches set to showcase intense competition and sporting excellence. The Grand Finale will crown the champions of the UCPL in front of an enthusiastic audience, celebrating both cricket and Uttarakhand’s collective spirit.Event Highlights:Tournament Name: Uttarakhand Cricket Premier League (UCPL)Start Date: 7th December 2025Venue: DehradunTotal Teams: 40Guests of Honour: Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Cabinet Ministers, dignitaries, and leading corporatesThe UCPL is expected to draw huge crowds and generate unprecedented excitement among cricket lovers, making it a milestone sporting event for Uttarakhand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.