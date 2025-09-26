External merchandise trade statistics for August 2025

MACAU, September 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise exports and imports amounted to MOP1.29 billion and MOP9.85 billion in August 2025, down by 2.3% and 6.1% year-on-year, respectively. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP8.56 billion.

In comparison with August 2024, value of re-exports increased slightly by 0.4% to MOP1.20 billion in August this year, of which re-exports of Watches grew by 69.8%, while those of Diamond & diamond jewellery declined by 42.7%. Value of domestic exports decreased by 28.6% to MOP88 million, of which domestic exports of Garments dropped by 64.1%, while those of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals rose by 15.3%. Meanwhile, total merchandise imports decreased by 6.1% year-on-year; imports of Watches reduced by 25.5%, whereas those of Gold jewellery grew by 14.0%.

For the first eight months of 2025, total value of merchandise exports rose by 1.0% year-on-year to MOP9.20 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP8.27 billion) increased by 1.7% while value of domestic exports (MOP937 million) slid by 4.9%. Total value of merchandise imports fell by 4.9% year-on-year to MOP80.43 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP71.23 billion.

Analysed by destination, merchandise exports to the Chinese mainland (MOP833 million) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR) (MOP6.58 billion) went up by 63.1% and 2.0% respectively year-on-year in the first eight months, whereas exports to the USA (MOP195 million) and the EU (MOP127 million) dropped by 6.5% and 13.0% respectively. Analysed by commodity, exports of Non-textiles increased by 2.7% year-on-year to MOP8.27 billion, while exports of Textiles & garments went down by 11.5% to MOP934 million.

By place of origin, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP24.18 billion) and the EU (MOP23.41 billion) fell by 3.5% and 7.2% respectively year-on-year in the first eight months, while those from Hong Kong SAR (MOP4.46 billion) increased by 1.7%. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP12.94 billion) and the Hong Kong SAR (MOP63.21 billion) decreased by 7.2% and 4.4% respectively year-on-year. In terms of commodity, imports of Consumer goods went down by 3.8% to MOP58.20 billion, of which imports of Garments & footwear (MOP7.73 billion) shrank by 7.5%, while imports of Gold jewellery (MOP7.26 billion) rose by 5.4%.