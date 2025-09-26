Introducing Pharma Services Hub (PSH): A New Digital Marketplace Transforming Pharma Outsourcing

Pharma Services Hub

PSH announces the launch of its innovative platform, a B2B marketplace engineered to simplify, accelerate, and modernise outsourcing of pharmaceutical services.

PSH was born out of our frustration with existing outsourcing inefficiencies. We built this platform to dramatically simplify how service providers and outsourcers connect and collaborate.” — Mike Frodsham, Co-Founder, Pharma Services Hub

SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharma Services Hub (PSH) is proud to announce the launch of its innovative platform, the independent and user-friendly B2B marketplace engineered to simplify, accelerate, and modernise outsourcing of pharmaceutical services. PSH is now available at no cost to pharmaceutical and biotech (outsourcer) companies, offering seamless access to a network of service providers.Built by professionals with over 60 years of combined experience in the pharma industry as both outsourcers and service providers, PSH addresses the persistent friction of partner identification, delayed responses, and misaligned communications in outsourcing. By investing just five minutes in the platform, users can significantly reduce engagement timelines from weeks to minutes, allowing them to dedicate more time to scientific and technical project priorities.For pharma outsourcers, the platform delivers efficient matching through proprietary ranking algorithms that evaluate potential partners based on technical, operational, and lead time alignment. Automatically generated, structured, project briefs enable requirements to be shared quickly and clearly, allowing service providers to respond efficiently and accurately.Service providers benefit from high-quality leads that align with their expertise, increasing the likelihood of meaningful engagement. The platform also provides actionable market intelligence around outsourcer’s needs and areas of high demand, as well as live return on investment analysis, while the structured brief process and rapid matchmaking workflow reduce wasted time and allow providers to focus on delivering high-quality services.Pharma Services Hub has been designed as a future-ready, scalable platform that can adapt to the evolving needs of the outsourcing landscape.“Pharma Services Hub was born out of our frustration with existing outsourcing inefficiencies. We built this platform to dramatically simplify how service providers and outsourcers connect and collaborate,” said Mike Frodsham, Co-Founder at Pharma Services Hub.Mike continues: “Pharma Services Hub is a unique digital B2B marketplace that revolutionises pharma outsourcing by connecting pharma and biopharma companies with a network of service providers. Using a structured, ranked search, with matching by project requirements and services criteria, PSH streamlines the outsourcing process and accelerates engagement.”The platform is now accessible to outsourcing organisations. To get started, visit pharmaserviceshub.com or contact registrations@pharmaserviceshub.com to request a demo.

