Testing of the SI-ALARM system

SLOVENIA, September 26 - The message will be accompanied by a loud beep and vibration. It will be received by residents as well as tourists and other visitors who are in Slovenia at that moment.

This is a public test of the Public Information and Alert System via public mobile networks – SI-ALARM, carried out by the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief in cooperation with mobile operators. As this is exclusively a test of the system's functionality, no action is required upon receipt of the message.

The national alert will contain the following text:

"SI-ALRM This is a test message from the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief. In the future, you will receive similar messages on your mobile phones in the event of natural and other disasters. The system was established to better protect people, animals, and property.

TEST TEST TEST"

All persons who are present in Slovenia on 27 September 2025 and have their mobile devices turned on will receive a test message clearly marked as TEST.

The purpose of public testing is to check the functioning of the system in practice and to familiarise the public with how messages are received and displayed.

The message will automatically appear on the phone screen, without the need for confirmation or opening the application.

The alert tone will be loud and recognisable.

For the system to function properly, it is important that users regularly install updates to their mobile phones. Apple phone users must have the latest iOS 26 system installed. No additional updates are required on devices running the Android operating system.

The system works on all mobile phones, not only smartphones but also older models, regardless of the type of subscription or prepaid contract.

The system does not collect or process personal data, nor does it collect data on which mobile phones the push notification was delivered to.

Receiving messages is free of charge for users.

The establishment of the SI-ALARM public information and alert system via public mobile networks enables the timely sending of warning messages, which contributes to a higher level of security in the country. It improves public awareness and safety, makes the coordination of rescue services in areas affected by natural or other disasters more effective, and reduces the risk of harmful consequences for both health and property.

The system will be used for various purposes to protect the health and property of residents and visitors in the Republic of Slovenia, including:

warning of immediate dangers (e.g., large fires, floods, earthquakes, hazardous substance spills, industrial accidents, terrorist attacks),

warning of imminent dangers (e.g., floods, windstorms, landslides, storms, terrorist attacks),

informing residents about measures to take before, during, and after a natural or other disaster,

assisting in the search for missing persons.

More information is available at: Public warning and alerting system via public mobile networks | GOV.SI