CONDUU Unveils New Website Design

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONDUU has launched a newly redesigned website that clearly focuses on its three core offerings: HOA & Condo Websites Electronic Voting System for HOAs and Condos , and Property Management Software . With a simplified structure and user-friendly navigation, the new site is designed to help Florida homeowners’ associations (HOAs) and condominium boards quickly understand and implement the digital tools they need – especially with major compliance requirements coming into effect in January 2026.“Many HOA and condo boards in Florida are facing increasing pressure due to new state regulations,” says Lisa Ziemer, Managing Director and Owner of CONDUU. “Our goal with this relaunch was to make the path to compliance as clear and efficient as possible – with three streamlined, professional solutions.”Why This Matters – Florida’s 2026 Digital RequirementsBy 2026, Florida HOAs and condo associations must meet new legal standards around transparency, document access, and digital communication. In response, CONDUU delivers an all-in-one solution tailored specifically to the Florida market – combining legal compliance with intuitive tools and reliable support.The 3 Core Solutions – Purpose-Built for Florida Communities- HOA & Condo Websites – Fully compliant, mobile-friendly, modern design- Electronic Voting – Legally valid, secure, easy-to-use for members and boards- Property Management Software – Streamlined communication, tasks, and records“Our new website says it all – CONDUU helps Florida associations get compliant, stay organized, and embrace digital transformation without the hassle,” adds Lisa Ziemer.

