Global Skincare Market Snapshot: 2024 Valuation & 2032 Forecast

Skincare Market

Skincare Market to Develop Exponentially; Increasing Awareness of Personal Care Amongst All Age Groups to Drive Market Development: Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global skincare market size was valued at USD 115.65 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 122.11 billion in 2025 to USD 194.05 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period.Skincare products improves the quality and health of the skin and provide nourishment. These products offer various advantages such as softening the skin and revitalizing cells, giving a fresh look. Increasing awareness of personal care among all age groups is set to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Skincare Market, 2025-2032.”List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report• L’Oréal Professional (France)• Unilever (U.K.)• Procter & Gamble (U.S.)• Estée Lauder Inc. (U.S.)• Beiersdorf AG (Germany)• Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)• Coty Inc. (U.S.)• Natura & Co. (Brazil)• Kao Corporation (Japan)• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)• Avon Products Inc. (U.K.)Request a FREE Sample Copy:SegmentationCreams To Dictate Due To Various ApplicationsOn the basis of product, the market is segmented into creams, lotions, powders, and sprays. Creams had the largest part in the market as they are used for various applications such as moisturizing, brightening, tan removal, acne removal, oil reduction, dark circle removal, night cream, and sun protection.Face segment to Govern Due to Increasing UsageBased on packaging, the market is categorized into tube, jar, bottle, and others. Face segment is anticipated to dominate the market as consumers generally apply creams and powders on the face compared to other body parts. Major companies have been developing sustainable face products that are safe for the environment.Female Segment To Lead Due To Rising Awareness Regarding Personal GroomingOn the basis of gender, the market is categorized into male and female. Female hold the majority part due to rising awareness regarding grooming, skin maintenance, and willingness to look better have led to the development and launch of new products.Cosmetic Stores to Lead as They Specialize in Selling Cosmetic ProductsOn the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into cosmetic stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, online channels, and others. Cosmetic stores are set to lead as they are specialize in selling cosmetic products and they make cosmetic products available and facilitate the customers available with product details.Based on geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report CoverageThe report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.Speak to Analyst:Drivers and RestraintsGrowing Awareness Regarding Skin Nourishment To Augment The Market GrowthGrowing awareness regarding skin nourishment is anticipated to drive skincare market growth. Rising concerns about skin nourishment owing to acne, black spots, scars, dullness, and tanning have increased the demand for skin nourishment products. Skin brightening products, toners, and scrubs are witnessing higher demand from the younger population. Products which provide solutions for wrinkles or cracked heels are gaining significant traction owing to their increasing demand from the aged population.However, excessive usage and misuse of skincare products can cause cell damage which is expected to hamper the market growth.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific to Govern Owing To Increase In The Levels Of Standard Of LivingAsia Pacific is expected to have largest part in the skincare market share due to increase in the levels of standard of living. Increasing levels of working population and increasing spending power of the populace is set to propel market growth. Changing lifestyls of the popualtion in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others have increased spending on well-being and personal care products.North America is anticipated to have a considerable substantial growth in the forecast period increasing awareness regarding skin nourishment products owing to increased access to a wide range of brands.Europe has a moderate growth due to concerns by the European male and female populations about their looks and therefore pay more attention to improving the overall quality of their skin.Key Industry Development• November 2022- Avon partnered with Perfect Corp. for improving the virtual makeup technology system and assist consumers in choosing suitable product types.Related Reports: Makeup Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis Hair Care Market Share , Size & Industry Analysis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.