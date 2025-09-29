Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical

The Business Research Company

TBRC’s Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Market?

In recent years, the market size for urban light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mapping aided by drones has seen rapid expansion. It is projected to increase from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.61 billion in 2025, observing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The significant growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as high-speed urbanization, infrastructure progression, necessity for disaster management, rising demand for precise topographical information, and the need for environmental surveillance.

The market for drone-aided urban light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mapping is predicted to undergo swift expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a size of $3.08 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This predicted surge during the forecast period can be linked to increasing occurrences of disasters, emphasis on environmental sustainability, urban planning needs, the growth of remote sensing in urban areas, and the demand for instantaneous survey data. Key trends expected within this forecast timeframe encompass vertical take-off lidar drones, AI-driven point cloud processing, integration of bathymetric lidar, development of micro-mapping drones, and establishment of cloud-native data pipelines.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Global Market Growth?

The escalating occurrence and intensity of natural catastrophes are predicted to stimulate the expansion of the market for drone-aided urban light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mapping. Natural catastrophes, such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, and storms, cause significantly adverse impacts on urban locations. The upswing in such events mainly stems from climate change that exacerbates extreme weather patterns and human actions like deforestation, pollution, and urban development that aggravate their consequences. Drone-aided urban light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mapping facilitates swift and precise evaluations of damage, landscape analysis, and planning for rescue operations in the aftermath of such catastrophes, presenting valuable data that speeds up emergency response and restoration efforts. For example, in 2022, the U.S encountered 18 separate weather and climate disasters, each inducing damage costing $1 billion or more, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), a US-based government body, in January 2024, with this number then rising to 28 in 2023. Hence, the rising occurrence and intensity of natural disasters are propelling the growth of the drone-aided urban light detection and ranging (LiDAR) mapping market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Market?

Major players in the Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Trimble Inc.

• Leica Geosystems AG

• Microdrones GmbH

• Teledyne Optech Incorporated

• Velodyne Lidar Inc.

• Ouster Inc.

• Wetland Studies and Solutions Inc.

• Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

• Emesent Pty Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Market?

Top-tier companies operating in the drone-aided urban LiDAR mapping sector are working towards incorporating innovative technologies like cloud-based analytics, to augment data processing efficacy and offer quicker and more precise mapping insights. Cloud-based analytics denotes the utilization of remote servers and software via the internet for storing, processing, and analyzing data. This significantly benefits drone-supported LiDAR mapping by facilitating quicker calculations, convenient collaboration, and flexible storage, eliminating the dependence on local hardware. For example, in July 2025, Wingtra, a manufacturing firm based in Switzerland, introduced the WingtraRay, a VTOL drone engineered for survey professionals. The system amalgamates WingtraGround for logging field data and WingtraCloud for processing data in the cloud, and empowers users to produce georeferenced orthomosaics, point clouds, and digital surface models more effectively. The mix of swift data gathering and cloud analytics fast-tracks urban LiDAR mapping workflows, lessening the need for local hardware, and promoting scalable, cooperative project execution, thereby enhancing decision-making for industries such as construction, environmental monitoring, and urban planning.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Market Report?

The drone-assisted urban light detection and ranging (LIDR) mapping market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By End-User: Government, Construction, Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors, Cameras, Navigation Systems, Power Systems, Communication Systems, Control Systems

2) By Software: Data Processing Software, Mapping Software, Analytics Software, Visualization Software, Simulation Software

3) By Services: Deployment And Integration, Maintenance And Support, Training And Consulting, Managed Services, Data Acquisition Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Drone-Assisted Urban Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) Mapping Industry?

In 2024, North America held the biggest market share in the drone-assisted urban LiDAR mapping sector. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report for drone-assisted urban LiDAR mapping encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

