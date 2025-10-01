Aerospace Superalloy Fasteners Market Size, Share & Outlook: 13.5% CAGR to USD 2,716.8 Million by 2031

Aerospace Superalloy Fasteners Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aerospace superalloy fasteners market was valued at USD 1,128.4 million in 2024 and is projected to increase from USD 1,268.0 million in 2025 to USD 2,716.8 million by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. In 2024, North America led the market with a 41.61% share.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Aerospace Superalloy Fasteners Market, 2025-2031.”The aerospace superalloy fasteners market is a specialized segment within the broader aerospace components industry, focused on high-performance fastening solutions designed to meet the extreme demands of aviation and space environments. Superalloy fasteners are engineered from advanced materials such as nickel-based alloys (e.g., Inconel 718, Waspaloy, MP35N), iron-nickel-chromium alloys (A286), titanium, and high-strength steels. These materials are chosen for their exceptional strength, resistance to corrosion and oxidation, and ability to maintain structural integrity under high temperatures and mechanical stress, making them indispensable in critical aerospace applications such as engines, turbines, landing gear, and structural assemblies.Get a Free Sample Research Report:List of Key Players Profiled in the Report• LISI Aerospace SAS (France)• Precision Castparts Corp. (U.S.)• Howmet Aerospace Inc. (U.S.)• TriMas (U.S.)• Arconic Corporation (U.S.)• National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation (Taiwan)• SPS Technologies Ltd. (U.K.)• TFI Aerospace Corporation (Canada)• B&B Specialties, Inc. (U.S.)• (Additional suppliers and niche specialists profiled)Market Drivers and RestraintsThe aerospace superalloy fasteners market is primarily driven by the rising demand for high-performance materials in aircraft engines and critical assemblies, as nickel-, cobalt-, and titanium-based superalloys offer exceptional strength and resistance to corrosion and oxidation at elevated temperatures. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies such as additive manufacturing and precision machining is enabling the production of complex, lightweight fastener designs, while also accelerating prototyping and reducing lead times and material waste. Expanding aircraft fleets and ongoing engine modernization programs further boost demand, as increased production and MRO activities require reliable superalloy fasteners. Moreover, stringent safety regulations and OEM performance standards continue to fuel the need for certified, high-reliability fastening solutions across the aerospace sector.Market Size & Forecast• 2024 Market Size: USD 1,128.4 Million• 2025 Market Size : USD 1,268.0 Million• 2031 Forecast Market Size: USD 2,716.8 Million• CAGR: 13.5% from 2025–2031Request for CustomizationRestraintsLengthy and costly certification processes: Aerospace standards (AS9100, NAS, MIL-SPEC, etc.) increase time-to-market and raise development costs, particularly for new materials and suppliers.Supply chain & raw material volatility: High-performance alloy costs and supply constraints can pressure margins and cause delivery delays.Market SegmentationThe aerospace superalloy fasteners market is segmented by product, platform, and application. By product, it includes rivets, screws, nuts & bolts, and others, with rivets dominating the market in 2024 due to their ability to provide strong, permanent joints essential for structural integrity. By platform, the market is divided into fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, with fixed-wing aircraft holding the largest share in 2024, driven by the high volume of commercial and defense aircraft production. By application, the market covers airframe, engine, interior, and others, with the airframe segment leading in 2024, while the engine segment is anticipated to witness strong growth due to the high-temperature and stress requirements of modern aerospace engines.Regional InsightsNorth America led the aerospace superalloy fasteners market in 2024, with a value of USD 469.56 million, accounting for a 41.61% share. The region’s dominance is driven by major OEMs such as Boeing, strong defense programs, mature supply chains, and substantial R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Europe holds a substantial market share, supported by OEMs like Airbus, Leonardo, and Dassault, with growth further boosted by ramp-ups in A350 and A330neo production and extensive MRO activities. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing commercial aircraft production, rising air travel in China and India, expanding local manufacturing, and growing OEM and airline orders. The Rest of the World, including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, is witnessing emerging demand due to new infrastructure developments and expanding fleets, with Gulf carriers and regional MRO activities creating significant opportunities for market players.Key Industry Developments•February 2025: TriMas announced a multi-year global contract expansion with Airbus covering Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, and Mac Fasteners brands.•May 2024: IperionX Limited and Vegas Fastener Manufacturing formed a JV to produce titanium alloy fasteners and precision components for the US Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center.Frequently Asked QuestionsHow much is the global aerospace superalloy fasteners market worth?Fortune Business Insights says that the global market value stood at USD 1128.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2716.8 million by 2031.What was the value of the aerospace superalloy fasteners market in North America in 2024?USD 469.56 Million.At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period of 2025-2031?13.5% CAGR.What are the key factors driving the aerospace superalloy fasteners market?Increased adoption of aerospace superalloy fasteners for advanced aircraft engines, and growing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the aerospace industry.Who are the top players in the aerospace superalloy fasteners market?LISI Aerospace SAS, Precision Castparts Corp., Howmet Aerospace Inc., TriMas, Arconic Corporation, National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation, SPS Technologies Ltd., TFI Aerospace Corporation, B&B Specialties, Inc.Which region holds the largest aerospace superalloy fasteners market share?North America.

