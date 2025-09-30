Drone-Assisted Forest Firebreak Planning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

Drone-Assisted Forest Firebreak Planning Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Drone-Assisted Forest Firebreak Planning Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, there has been a substantial increase in the market size for drone-assisted forest firebreak planning. It is projected to expand from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The significant expansion during the historic period may be linked to increases in government funding for wildfire mitigation, growing needs for aerial surveys in forestry management, the wider use of drones in disaster response, heightened awareness of measures for environmental preservation, and the growing need for early detection systems for wildfires.

In the coming years, the market for drone-assisted forest firebreak planning is projected to experience remarkable growth, escalating to $3.66 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. This growth in the forecast period may be due to an increased emphasis on disaster risk reduction initiatives, a climbing demand for real-time aerial intelligence, a mounting requirement for cost-effective firebreak planning, a surge in the demand for swift reaction tools in forestry management, and an increase in usage of drones for immediate wildfire surveillance. Major tendencies expected during this period are advancements in drone sensor technology for thermal and optical imaging, enhancements in long-lasting drone battery systems, pioneering in AI-powered fire detection algorithms, the amalgamation of drones with satellite-based monitoring systems, and progress in solar-powered drone technology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Drone-Assisted Forest Firebreak Planning Market?

The escalating number of wildfire events is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the market for drone-aided plans for forest firebreaks. Wildfire incidents convey the uncontrolled blazes in forest or wilderness regions that spread quickly and bring about severe environmental, economic, and societal harm. This surge in wildfires is predominantly because of climate change, which results in higher heat, lengthier periods of drought, and erratic weather, fostering circumstances that render forests and vegetation more susceptible to ignition and rapid fire spread. By employing precise aerial mapping, quickly identifying areas of high risk, and generating vegetation gaps efficiently, drone-aided planning for forest firebreaks aids in reducing the instances of wildfires. As reported by the National Interagency Coordination Center, a central coordinating hub for wildland fire management based in the US, for instance, there was a nationwide report of 64,897 wildfires in 2024, an increase from 56,580 in 2023. The fires raged across 8,924,884 acres, significantly more than the 2,693,910 acres affected in 2023. Thus, the growing incidents of wildfires are stimulating the development of the market for drone-assisted plans for forest firebreaks. The escalation of investments in infrastructure for forest management owing to increased attention on averting wildfires and enhancing resilience is stimulating the market’s growth. Infrastructure investments for forest management pertain to the directed funds towards facilities, technology, and systems that promote sustainable protection, conservation, and usage of forests. The increased intensity and frequency of wildfires necessitate more robust prevention, monitoring, and response systems to guard communities and ecosystems, and this is spurring increased investments in forest management infrastructure. The financial and operational support required to effectively deploy drones for precise firebreak mapping, constant forest monitoring, and efficient prevention and control of wildfires comes from these investments in forest infrastructure. According to the Department of Agriculture Forest Service, a government agency based in the U.S., for example, the U.S. Forest Service's hazardous fuels management program witnessed a drastic spending surge from $22.42 million in the third quarter (Q3) 2022 to $45.42 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) 2022, a 102.5% increase. During the crucial period for preventing wildfires, the funding for core forest management programs rose even more impressively from $15.42 million in the third quarter (Q3) 2022 to $37.42 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) 2022, marking a 142.5% increase. Thus, growing investments in forest management infrastructure are fueling the expansion of the market for drone-aided planning for forest firebreaks.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Drone-Assisted Forest Firebreak Planning Market?

Major players in the market include:

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Teledyne FLIR LLC

• Yuneec International Company Limited

• AeroVironment Inc.

• Skydio Inc.

• Parrot SA

• Delair SAS

• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

• Chengdu Jouav Automation Tech.Co

• Dryad Networks GmbH

How Is The Drone-Assisted Forest Firebreak Planning Market Segmented?

The drone-assisted forest firebreak planning market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Application: Fire Detection, Firebreak Mapping, Real-Time Monitoring, Post-Fire Assessment, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government Agencies, Forestry Departments, Environmental Organizations, Private Contractors, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Drones, Payload Systems, Communication Modules, Ground Control Stations, Power Systems And Batteries

2) By Software: Flight Planning And Navigation Software, Firebreak Mapping And Simulation Tools, Real-Time Data Processing And Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Fire Risk Prediction Software, Cloud Integration And Data Management Platforms

3) By Services: Drone Deployment And Operation Services, Firebreak Surveying And Mapping Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Training And Consulting Services, Data Analysis And Reporting Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Drone-Assisted Forest Firebreak Planning Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for drone-assisted forest firebreak planning. It's predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming year. The report encompasses a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

