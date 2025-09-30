Zero Turn Mowers Market to Grow at 6.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 5.77 Billion by 2032

Zero Turn Mowers Industry

Zero Turn Mowers Market to hit USD 5.77B by 2032 at 6.3% CAGR, led by commercial demand, eco-friendly innovation, and Asia Pacific dominance.

Commercial demand and green innovation will drive the Zero Turn Mowers Market to USD 5.77 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3%.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introduction of the Zero Turn Mowers MarketThe global Zero Turn Mowers (ZTM) market is charting a compelling growth trajectory, projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. This robust expansion underscores the increasing significance of ZTM technology in both commercial and residential landscaping sectors worldwide.Zero Turn Mowers are high-efficiency riding lawnmowers distinguished by their effective zero turning radius. This superior maneuverability allows them to turn within their own footprint, providing exceptional performance around obstacles like flower beds and trees. Renowned for their speed, agility, and time-saving capability, ZTMs are rapidly becoming the preferred alternative to traditional tractor mowers, cementing their relevance in modern lawn care and green infrastructure development.Get a Sample Report PDF| https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/zero-turn-mowers-market-104113 Zero Turn Mowers Market Snapshot• Market Size: USD 3.56 billion (2024); forecasted USD 5.77 billion (2032)• CAGR (2025–2032): 6.3%• 2024 Market Share Leader: Asia Pacific, 38.76%• Top Application Segment: Commercial landscaping• Regional Highlight: U.S. projected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2032• Key Players: Deere & Company, The Toro Company, Husqvarna Group, Kubota, Bosch, MTD, Ariens, Briggs & Stratton, Textron, Altoz, STIGA• Trends: Robotic models, AI integration, battery-powered mowers, eco-friendly launchesZero Turn Mowers Market SizeThe Zero Turn Mowers Market size was valued at USD 3.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase from USD 3.74 billion in 2025 to USD 5.77 billion by 2032. This growth reflects both demand in developed markets, such as the U.S., and high adoption across emerging regions driven by rapid construction and environmental landscaping initiatives.Zero Turn Mowers Market ShareThe Zero Turn Mowers Market share accounted for 38.76% in Asia Pacific in 2024, making it the clear regional leader. Growing residential and commercial construction in China and India, together with rapid urbanization, continues to push this trend. Commercial applications dominate overall market share, supported by municipal investments in public spaces and increased landscaping in hospitality and healthcare sectors.Zero Turn Mowers Market GrowthThe Zero Turn Mowers Market growth is driven by rising urbanization, demand for outdoor aesthetics, and increased disposable income. With a projected 6.3% CAGR, opportunities arise from:• Expansion of eco-friendly, zero-emission mowers• AI, GPS, and robotic-enabled systems for commercial productivity• Strong demand for residential gardening and beautification, further accelerated by pandemic-era home improvement trends.Speak to Analyst| https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/zero-turn-mowers-market-104113 Competitive LandscapeKey industry leaders are expanding through product innovation and global market reach:• Deere & Company, The Toro Company, and Husqvarna Group focus on advanced robotic and battery-powered models.• Kubota and Bosch emphasize launching zero-emission solutions.• Ariens, Briggs & Stratton, Textron, Altoz, and STIGA strengthen portfolios with durable, high-speed product lines and strategic collaborations.Market DynamicsDrivers• Growth in construction and renovation across residential, commercial, and public spaces• Rising demand for landscaping services and green infrastructure• Efficiency and maneuverability of zero turn mowers for large areas• Higher consumer disposable income fueling outdoor aestheticsRestraints• Roll-over safety concerns can affect adoption in strict regulatory regions• Need for specialized technicians increases ownership cost• Air pollution compliance may constrain traditional fuel-based modelsOpportunities• Battery-powered and robotic mower launches• Integration of telematics, smartphone connectivity, and AI systems• Expanding use cases across tourism, healthcare, and public infrastructureChallenges• Perception of risk associated with rollovers• Balancing high-demand commercial power with eco-friendly complianceSegmentationBy Product Type• Less than 50 inches: suited for smaller lawns• 50–60 inches: dominant due to demand in residential landscaping• More than 60 inches: fastest mowing speeds, strong in commercial useBy Horsepower• Less than 25 HP: lead segment, cost-efficient and widely adopted in residential/commercial uses• More than 25 HP: growing in golf courses, municipalities, and large propertiesBy Application• Commercial: leading share, driven by public infrastructure investment• Residential: rising, fueled by urbanization, outdoor lifestyle changes, and higher disposable incomesRegional AnalysisRegionally, the Zero Turn Mowers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.• Asia Pacific leads with USD 1.38 billion in 2024, driven by China and India’s urbanization and landscaping growth.• North America shows steady growth, reaching USD 1.39 billion by 2032, supported by demand in commercial landscaping and advanced mower technology uptake.• Europe benefits from rising tourism in countries like Germany, France, and Italy, which increases landscaping demand.• Middle East & Africa/South America demonstrate stable growth through green roofs and expanding green infrastructure initiatives.Key Industry Developments• Nov 2023: Kubota launched Ze-421 zero-emission mower with low noise and durability.• Oct 2023: Bobcat introduced ZT5000 with 23.5 HP engine for precise commercial mowing.• May 2023: AriensCo launched Ikon Onyx, a 52-inch mower for residential and commercial applications.• Apr 2023: Husqvarna released Z560LS, a 60-inch mower for heavy-duty commercial use.• Oct 2023: Honda developed an all-electric prototype zero turn mower with net zero emissions.• May 2022: Stihl partnered with Briggs & Stratton to expand distribution of new mower series.Buy Now| https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/select-license/104113 Related Insights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.