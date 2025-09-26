Hidalgo CBP officers apprehend man wanted for manslaughter

HIDALGO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for manslaughter.

“This apprehension of a person wanted for a significant violent offense demonstrates CBP’s commitment to keeping our communities safe,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. “We work diligently to ensure that individuals accused of these kinds of crimes are held accountable and have their day in court.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge referred 71-year-old Javier Garza, a U.S. citizen, for a secondary inspection after a primary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of manslaughter issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers turned Garza over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for transportation to Hidalgo County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.