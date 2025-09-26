CBP officers seize more than $200K in cocaine at Del Rio Port of Entry

DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seized more than $200,000 in cocaine.

“This significant narcotic seizure is a direct reflection of the dedication and vigilance of our officers,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “These types of seizures underscore CBP’s resolve to intercept dangerous narcotics and hold those who attempt to smuggle them accountable.”

Packages containing 15.12 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sept. 22 at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 28-year-old male lawful permanent resident of the United States for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of CBP canines and a nonintrusive inspection system. Upon a physical examination, CBP officers discovered six packages containing a total of 15.12 pounds of alleged cocaine, hidden within decorative obsidian figurines. The cocaine has a combined estimated street value of $201,931.

CBP seized the narcotics. Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested the driver, two additional passengers, and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.