WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at Dulles International Airport to unveil a visually engaging display in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum complex. This initiative is part of the broader preparations for the 2026 World Cup, the 2028 Olympics, and the United States’ 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

“CBP is proud to help welcome travelers with symbols that reflect America's spirit of innovation and discovery,” said CBP Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane Sabatino. “These displays—the panda statue and astronaut uniform—not only enhance the passenger experience at Dulles but also celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary by highlighting the Smithsonian's unmatched role in drawing visitors from across the globe."

The unique display will feature a life-sized spacesuit cutout that reflects the first moon landing along with the honorary Customs Declaration form filed by the Astronauts from the National Air and Space Museum, and a six-foot fiberglass giant panda statue from the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Located within one of the nation’s busiest international airports, the display is designed to enhance the experience of travelers waiting to be processed for entry or reentry into the United States.

While CBP remains steadfast in its mission-critical priorities of counterterrorism, border security, and combatting transnational crime, the agency recognizes the importance of fostering a positive experience for legitimate travelers. By aligning with industry leaders in wait-time design and public engagement, CBP is taking significant strides to create a more welcoming environment for returning citizens and international visitors alike by leveraging the opportunity to feature Smithsonian content.

This display is the first in a series at major U.S. international airports and digital platforms, as part of a broader effort by CBP to enhance the traveler experience through creative and visually engaging elements. By leveraging the Smithsonian’s vast collection and CBP’s informative resources, the astronaut- and animal-themed items are designed to instill pride in America’s heritage and innovation.