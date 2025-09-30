Comprehensive Report on the Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Tactical Headset Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Market Through 2025?

The market size for drone-based perimeter surveillance has seen a swift enlargement in the recent past. Forecasts project an increase from $2.84 billion in 2024 to $3.24 billion in 2025, mirroring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the rise in drone adoption, urbanization, growing familiarity with drone technology, increased use of drones in newly emerging markets, and the escalating need for superior security.

In the coming years, a swift expansion is anticipated in the market size of drone-based perimeter surveillance, with a projected value of $5.43 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This growth during the projected period could be associated with escalating smart city projects, escalated investment in smart city infrastructures, augmented demands for self-directed drones in industrial applications, an increase in government and defense acquisitions, and a strong inclination towards high-resolution imaging. Significant trends within the projected period encompass advancements in drone sensor technology, autonomous flight systems, the integration of drones into existing security systems, adoption of swarm drone technology, and progress in battery and power systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Market?

The escalation of security issues is anticipated to stimulate the drone-based perimeter surveillance market's expansion in future. These security issues, which constitute potential risks or weaknesses, can jeopardize safety, property, or information. The surge in cyberattacks and physical threats shadows the growing dependency on digital systems and interconnected infrastructure of organizations and individuals, heightening their exposure to breaches and unauthorised access. Drone-based perimeter surveillance offers solutions to these security issues, as it enables real-time aerial surveillance over large expanses, rapid detection of anomalies or dubious activities, and swift response to threats, thus boosting overall security and asset safeguarding. As an example, ReliefWeb, a humanitarian information platform from the United States, revealed in March 2023 that in 2022, the lethality of terrorist attacks increased with an average death rate per attack climbing to 1.7 from 1.3 in 2021. Consequently, these escalating security issues are fuelling the growth of the drone-based perimeter surveillance market.

Which Players Dominate The Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Company

• Airbus Group

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• DroneShield Ltd.

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Corporation

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd.

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Sector?

Principal corporations in the drone-based perimeter surveillance industry are making strides to adopt advanced methodologies, including aerial surveillance enhanced by AI, to boost instantaneous threat identification, automation of monitoring systems, and improvement of comprehensive security measures for critical infrastructures. AI-driven aerial surveillance involves the deployment of drones fitted with artificial intelligence algorithms for autonomous monitoring, detection, and assessment of activities or potential dangers from the air, thereby delivering real-time data and automated security interventions. For example, in June 2025, Corps Security Limited, a security firm based in the UK, collaborated with Security Drone Group, a UK technological firm, to roll out a novel drone security surveillance service, providing AI-powered aerial tracking for immediate perimeter security. This service employs autonomous drones fitted with high-resolution and thermal imaging cameras to offer real-time aerial tracking, thereby enhancing perimeter security and quick threat detection. It not only enhances situation awareness and reduces response times, but also efficiently covers expansive or difficult-to-access areas, concurrently reducing operational expenses and mitigating risks to security staff. By merging advanced drone technology with AI-bolstered analytics, the service aims to offer more intelligent and effective surveillance to protect critical infrastructure.

Global Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The drone-based perimeter surveillance market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

3) By End-User: Government, Industrial, Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Cameras And Sensors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Communication Systems

2) By Software: Video Management Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Analytics Platforms, Flight Control Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support, Managed Security Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Market?

In the Drone-Based Perimeter Surveillance Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the specified year. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report reviews progress across multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

