RockToken Expands Distributed Computing Infrastructure with New Nodes in Southeast Asia

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Finance Limited, operating under the brand RockToken , has announced the expansion of its distributed computing infrastructure with the deployment of new nodes in Southeast Asia. This development not only strengthens the performance and reach of its blockchain ecosystem but also introduces more flexible computing power leasing contracts that allow users to participate on their own terms.Strengthening Network AccessThe addition of new infrastructure in Southeast Asia improves network capacity, stability, and efficiency, ensuring smoother participation in RockToken’s performance-based blockchain contracts. By placing nodes closer to its fast-growing user base in the region, the company is able to reduce latency and provide a more consistent and transparent experience.“This expansion is about making blockchain participation more accessible and reliable ,” said a spokesperson for Rocket Finance Limited. “By enhancing our infrastructure, we’re ensuring that users can benefit from distributed computing without being constrained by geography or technical barriers.”Reducing Barriers to EntryAs part of this initiative, RockToken is highlighting its flexible computing power leasing contracts, which enable participants to adjust computing allocations based on individual needs. Combined with the ongoing US$99 trial program for new users—where participants retain the interest generated while the principal remains within the system—RockToken continues to lower the barriers to blockchain participation and reinforce fairness in its ecosystem.Supporting Local CommunitiesBeyond technical improvements, the deployment of these nodes also benefits local communities. The project creates employment opportunities in infrastructure setup, maintenance, and operations, contributing to regional economic growth. RockToken emphasized that its international strategy includes not only scaling technology but also making a positive social and economic impact in the regions it serves.Looking AheadThe Southeast Asia expansion forms part of RockToken’s broader plan to extend its distributed computing infrastructure globally. By combining transparency, flexibility, and community engagement, the company aims to provide users worldwide with fair, secure, and accessible ways to participate in blockchain ecosystems.About RockTokenRocket Finance Limited, operating under the brand RockToken, is a technology-driven company specializing in distributed computing power leasing services . Its platform lowers the barriers to participation in decentralized networks, allowing users to access computing power and earn rewards without the need to purchase or maintain hardware. With a strong focus on transparency, security, and accessibility, RockToken is committed to creating an inclusive and reliable environment where individuals can explore blockchain opportunities with confidence.

