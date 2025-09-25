Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,644 in the last 365 days.

Friday, September 26, 2025

CANADA, September 25 - Note: All times local

1:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in London, United Kingdom.

Closed to media

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

Note for media:

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a moderated discussion at the Global Progress Action Summit alongside the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir.

Note for media:

12:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir.

Note for media:

1:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.

Note for media:

2:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

Note for media:

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by the Global Progress Action Summit.

Closed to media

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, alongside the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Note for media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Friday, September 26, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more