Friday, September 26, 2025

CANADA, September 25 - Note: All times local

1:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in London, United Kingdom.

Closed to media

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

Note for media:

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a moderated discussion at the Global Progress Action Summit alongside the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir.

Note for media:

12:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir.

Note for media:

1:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.

Note for media:

2:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

Note for media:

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by the Global Progress Action Summit.

Closed to media

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, alongside the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Note for media: