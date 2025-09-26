Longevity Triple Doctor Releases Novel Neuroscience Findings on Consciousness in Lucid Dreams to Advance AI Technology

Berenika Maciejewicz Triple Dr

Neuroscientist Dr. Berenika Maciejewicz explores how brain activity in lucid dreams may advance brain-computer interfaces.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Berenika Maciejewicz, a neuroscientist, longevity triple doctor, and holder of two PhDs, has introduced new methods of identifying consciousness through her research on lucid dreaming. She is the lead scientist of 600and1, a biotechnology unicorn start-up pioneering in the human longevity space, bioengineering solutions to extend human lifespan and health-span. Her scientific research, carried out within London Metropolitan University, highlights a new path in neuroscience, where one of humanity’s oldest questions, what it means to be conscious, can now be studied with tools that connect brain activity, physics, and philosophy.

Dr. Maciejewicz's publication, titled "Neuroscience of consciousness: cognition, physics and philosophy of decoding the human brain", published in the Journal of Applied Cognitive Neuroscience, explores how attention, working memory, and cognitive perception interact with awareness. The study examines the differences between conscious and unconscious attention, analyzing how the brain processes visible and subliminal information. It also looks at how consciousness could be seen as a global broadcast of information shared across integrated brain systems. In doing so, Dr. Maciejewicz brings together ideas from brain science, cognitive neuroscience, and even quantum physics, in order to explore why humans experience self-awareness and how it can be better detected by modern technology.

What makes this study especially important is its potential for technology. By investigating rare states like lucid dreaming episodes, where the brain is awake and self-aware of its own sleep state within the dream, Dr. Maciejewicz has shed light on measurable patterns that could help scientists pinpoint and distinguish conscious from unconscious states. This line of research has direct implications for AI technology and brain-computer interface systems. In medicine, it could be used to improve patient care by detecting awareness in individuals who cannot communicate like patients in coma or vegetative states. In technology, it may support the development of new tools that link human thought more closely with machines.

One possible future connection lies in devices like the Neuralink chip. The ability to track consciousness could be essential for creating systems that recognize not only brain signals but the very presence of self-awareness states. Such advances would expand the potential of brain-computer interface applications, offering hope for restoring mobility, communication, and new forms of human-machine interactions.

Dr. Maciejewicz’s academic background places her among some of the most versatile thinkers in modern science. She holds a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the Einstein Medical Institute, a PhD in Neuroscience from London Metropolitan University, and an MD in Medicine. She also earned a Certificate of Achievement from Stanford Medicine’s Genetics and Genomics program and completed advanced oncology-immunology programs at Harvard Medical School. Her wide-ranging expertise has allowed her to approach the study of the mind from multiple perspectives, building a bridge between biology, physics, and philosophy.

Her latest publication is not only a contribution to academic debate but also a step towards practical applications. As global research in neuroscience continues to expand, this work provides new insights that may one day connect the mysteries of the human mind with the rapid progress of machine intelligence.

