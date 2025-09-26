Whitney April Bell's Verse Novella 'Makeda: The Soul of Sheba' Hits 1.9M Instagram Views, Seeks Agents & Film Deals

Makeda, The Queen of Sheba - 1.9 million views strong Illustrated portrait of King Solomon from 'Makeda: The Soul of Sheba' by Whitney April Bell Illustrated portrait of Makeda and Mooney from 'Makeda: The Soul of Sheba' by Whitney April Bell

Whitney April Bell's "Makeda: The Soul of Sheba" explodes on Instagram with 1.9M views, drawing interest for publishing, film, and merch deals.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Whitney April Bell is creating waves with her new novella in verse, Makeda: The Soul of Sheba, an expanded poetic retelling of the Queen of Sheba legend. Following a previous prose version published in 2023 by Austin Macauley (now out of print, with all rights reverted to Bell), this fresh verse adaptation has exploded on Instagram, garnering over 1.9 million views across Reels in the last 30 days, including one video with 525,000 views. The viral success is attracting interest from literary agents, movie studios, and production companies for publishing deals and animated adaptations, while opening doors for merchandise like dolls and jewelry.Drawing from biblical, Ethiopian, and Arabian folklore, the novella chronicles Makeda’s rise from a doubted child queen to a powerful ruler, facing greed, betrayal, and unlocking her inner power. Bell’s Instagram Reels bring the story to life with rhythmic dialogue, AI-generated visuals, and mystical effects, transforming it into an immersive experience. “The response has been magical,” says Bell. “With 1.9 million views and reels reaching 525K, this verse version elevates the tale. I’m eager to collaborate with agents and studios to publish it, adapt it into an animated feature or series, and explore merchandising opportunities inspired by the characters and amulet.”Bell will discuss the novella, its viral journey, and creative process on The Chris Voss Show Podcast on October 2, 2025, at 1 PM EDT. Hosted by Chris Voss, the top 1% globally ranked podcast with nearly 10 million downloads features interviews with authors, CEOs, and thought leaders.Highlights from Bell’s Instagram campaign include:• A top reel with 525,000 views, capturing Makeda’s defiant spirit and poetic essence.• Consistent high-engagement videos in the 300K-400K range, featuring characters like Madame Zahara and King Solomon.• Global resonance, particularly in India (Kolkata and Mumbai leading at 6.5% of audience), fueling discussions on empowerment and legacy.Bell is actively seeking literary representation for a publishing deal and invites inquiries from film/TV producers for an animated adaptation. The story’s vivid themes and visuals offer rich potential for merchandise, including collectible dolls, jewelry based on the Soul of Sheba amulet, and more.Interested parties can contact Bell for manuscripts, pitch decks, or collaboration discussions.

Queen Makeda Dances: Soul of Sheba Ignites 1.9M Views - Epic Verse Novella Teaser

