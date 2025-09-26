Onsego Launches FreeOnsego.com to Make GED Prep Accessible to Everyone

FreeOnsego offers free GED classes online, with 10 lessons per month and a complete GED prep course delivered in monthly modules. Comparison of FreeOnsego and Onsego GED prep: FreeOnsego provides 10 monthly lessons in one subject, while Onsego gives instant access to all lessons, practice tests, and bonuses.

MIMAI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsego, a GED Testing Service–recognized publisher of online GED preparation courses, today announced the launch of FreeOnsego.com, a new website designed to make GED prep more accessible. The platform allows students to begin preparing for the GED test without any upfront cost or commitment, removing the barriers that often hold people back.

How FreeOnsego Works

When students sign up at FreeOnsego.com, they immediately receive access to 10 GED lessons. Each month, another 10 lessons are released. With seven modules in each GED subject, students can complete preparation for one subject in about seven months—completely free of charge.

FreeOnsego vs. Onsego Advantage Plans

While FreeOnsego provides a slower-paced option, the core lessons are the same high-quality content used in Onsego’s Advantage plans.

FreeOnsego: Students receive 10 lessons per month, can only work on one subject at a time, and do not get access to extras such as practice tests or bonus resources. Completing a subject takes roughly seven months.

Onsego Advantage Plans: Students get instant access to all four GED subjects, hundreds of lessons, practice tests, and additional resources such as the TI-30XS calculator course, GED Ready® vouchers, and the Score Booster Service. These plans allow students to complete their GED prep in just a few months.

Why Onsego Created FreeOnsego

Many people considering GED prep share the same concerns: “I’m not sure I can handle GED prep,” “What if I’m not smart enough?” or “I’m not good with computers.” FreeOnsego addresses these concerns by making it simple to get started. Students only need an email address to join and can begin building confidence at their own pace.

“This isn’t a trial or a sample program,” said an Onsego spokesperson. “FreeOnsego delivers full GED subject preparation, just at a slower pace. Our goal is to help students take the first step, no matter where they are starting from.”

Start Your GED Journey Today

FreeOnsego is ideal for students who want to test the waters at no cost, while Onsego’s Advantage plans are built for speed and include advanced tools for faster results. Students who begin with FreeOnsego can upgrade at any time for full access and additional support.

Your GED diploma is waiting. Visit FreeOnsego.com

and start your first 10 lessons today.

About Onsego

Onsego is a trusted publisher of online GED preparation programs, recognized by the GED Testing Service. Thousands of students have successfully prepared for and passed the GED test using Onsego’s flexible, self-paced courses, practice tests, and support tools. Onsego’s mission is to make GED prep accessible, effective, and stress-free.

Media Contact:

Chris G. Ford

Email: support@onsego.com

Website: www.onsego.com

