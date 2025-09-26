Thought Leader David Navazio: On Linking Nutrition & Wound Care

David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO

Gentell's New Liquid Protein Formula Is Designed to Augment Wound Healing Performance

Today’s state-of-the-art therapy recognizes how nutrition enhances wound care. Linking nutrition creates a multiplier effect with the potential to achieve superior quality results more quickly.” — David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell, Inc.l

NEWTOWN, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malnutrition is a major contributor to slowing or impeding the process of wound healing because it directly affects immune function, wound tensile strength, and collagen synthesis. Sometimes called protein-calorie malnutrition, this condition is especially prevalent in people who are critically ill, or who are advanced-age seniors living in long-term care facilities, and who are experiencing severely decreased appetites.David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell, the largest vertically-integrated wound care company in the world, said, “Although many people think of wound care as starting and ending with dressing changes, improved nutrition has increasingly demonstrated its essential role contributing to speedier and more effective wound healing.”Nutrition can stimulate the body to facilitate and expedite wound healing. In particular, Navazio advises that protein is a foundational nutrient in wound healing because it supports and enhances tissue growth, cell renewal and cell repair. Vitamins, hydration and energy are also important nutritional elements because they benefit tissue repair, aid cell growth, help enrich the blood/oxygen supply, and amplify the energy the body needs to repair the wound.To facilitate wound healing for those nutritionally challenged, diet professionals may recommend liquid protein supplements as a method of delivering extra protein and calories. It is that liquid nourishment that Navazio believes is an important part of the wound healing process. To that end, Navazio’s company, Gentell, has developed proprietary products under the name ReStorell™ especially designed to promote wound healing. They include:- Proteins - to help stimulate cell reproduction, fight infection and carry oxygen through the body to support cell and tissue growth.- Vitamins - to aid tissue repair, stimulate cell growth, and increase the oxygen supply to wounds.- Energy supplements - to provide the body with additional energy needed to heal wounds.- Fluids - to help regulate body temperature and also deliver nutrients to cells.ReStorell comes in two formulations and three flavors.Navazio says, “Proper wound healing requires a multidisciplinary approach. Although many health care professionals focus on bandages, antimicrobials and topical agents to heal wounds, today’s state-of-the-art therapy recognizes the importance that nutrition plays, as well. Linking nutrition to wound care creates a multiplier effect enhancing the potential to achieve superior quality results more quickly.”Gentell is the largest vertically-integrated wound care manufacturer in the world, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other care settings.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: Gentell.comLinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentellTwitter: https://x.com/david_navazio Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisor# # #

