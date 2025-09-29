Dusty Cars Announces Mercedes Valuation Service Results in 1968 Roadster Acquisition

Dusty Cars, classic car professionals, proudly announces a new acquisition of a 1968 Mercedes 280SL Roadster.

The convertible SL Mercedes is so popular, they still make models today. But there's something special about the classic 1968 models that classic car collectors love.” — Douglas Berry

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dusty Cars, a buyer and valuation service for classic vehicles at https://dustycars.com/ , is proud to announce the acquisition of a 1968 Mercedes -Benz 280SL Roadster, as well as the addition of new content to its website. Individuals can review the new acquisition on the company website, as well as browse newly updated content, including classic Mercedes for sale, as well as information on valuation, appraisal , and buying services. Owners wishing to sell a classic Mercedes, such as a 1968 Mercedes-Benz roadster, are encouraged to contact Dusty Cars for a complimentary valuation."The convertible SL Mercedes is so popular, they still make models today. But there's something special about the classic 1968 models that classic car collectors love," stated Douglas Berry, the visionary founder of Dusty Cars. He continued, "And when one comes our way, we are very excited to make a fair valuation and quick cash offer on someone's classic Mercedes Roadster!"Classic car enthusiasts can review the posting for the 1968 Mercedes 280SL roadster at https://dustycars.com/classic-cars-for-sale/1968-mercedes-280sl-roadster-4/ as well as a fun YouTube video at https://youtu.be/PS3qhonw0rA . This classic Mercedes is from an original owner, with its original license plates, and has been stored in a garage. The exterior and interior of the vehicle are considered to be in excellent condition. Please note that the vehicle is actively for sale, and interested parties are encouraged to contact us immediately. If the vehicle has already been sold, Dusty Cars may be able to source another. Alternatively, someone who owns a classic Mercedes can reach out for a valuation and fast cash offer.The 1968 Mercedes "Pagoda" is a beautiful model for classic car enthusiasts. Mercedes manufactured over 23,000 280 SL models from 1968 to 1971. It is estimated that around 17,000 were brought to the United States. No one knows how many of the models are still out on the road.Owners of a classic Mercedes or other classic luxury sports car can speak to the Dusty Cars team. If the car owner is motivated to receive a full Mercedes valuation and cash offer, an in-person meeting can be scheduled. The Dusty Cars team can exchange photos, Zoom, or even visit in person to provide a full appraisal and discuss a potential purchase. Classic Mercedes enthusiasts can review the newly updated page for the brand at https://dustycars.com/makes/mercedes/280sl/ as well as at https://dustycars.com/makes/mercedes/ The Mercedes luxury brand continues to remain popular in the American market. Mercedes collectors and enthusiasts might debate over which decades offer the best of the brand. Some may prefer today's technology, yet Classic car enthusiasts might argue that there is a nostalgia and feeling only an original classic Mercedes can deliver.ABOUT DUSTY CARSDusty Cars ( https://dustycars.com/ ) is California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars, offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as classic Porsches, classic Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and classic Mercedes. It buys classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Individuals looking to sell a classic car can contact the company to discuss the sale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.