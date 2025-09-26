The Bishop Law Firm: Celebrating 12 Years of Serving Raleigh, NC

Kimberly D. Bishop, Attorney at Law

The Bishop Law Firm Celebrates 12 Years of Serving Raleigh Residents with Disability and Personal Injury Claims

If our clients do not recover compensation, neither do we. Each client is an investment, not a number.” — Kimberly Bishop

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bishop Law Firm, a Raleigh-based Social Security Disability and Personal Injury Law Firm, is proud to celebrate 12 years of representing clients in Raleigh, Durham, and communities across North Carolina.Since opening its doors in 2013, the firm has helped thousands of North Carolinians secure benefits and compensation for Social Security Disability, Personal Injury, and Workers' Compensation claims.As a contingency fee law firm, we are proud to say that our clients only pay us when they win their cases. If our clients do not recover compensation, neither do we. Each client is an investment, not a number.Founded by attorney Kimberly Bishop, The Bishop Law Firm has grown over the past decade, helping others and establishing itself as a trusted name in the Triangle for individuals and families seeking compassionate and results-driven legal representation."When I started The Bishop Law Firm, my mission was simple: to help as many North Carolinians as possible when they need it most," said Kimberly Bishop, founder and attorney."Twelve years later, we are honored to continue fighting for the rights of our clients in Raleigh, Durham, and beyond. This milestone reflects the trust our clients have placed in us, and we look forward to serving the community for many more years."Injured and disabled North Carolina residents can have a hard time recovering the compensation that they are entitled to. We are proud to offer stability in times of anxiety for our clients.Over the past 12 years, The Bishop Law Firm has expanded its practice to include a wide range of cases, including Social Security Disability, car accidents , slip and fall, motorcycle accidents, traumatic brain injuries, and wrongful death The firm also remains committed to giving back to the community through outreach efforts, a scholarship program, and providing resources to help residents better understand their legal rights.To mark its 12th anniversary, The Bishop Law Firm is reaffirming its commitment to accessibility by offering free phone case reviews to clients across North Carolina.About The Bishop Law FirmThe Bishop Law Firm represents clients in Social Security Disability, personal injury, car accidents, slip and fall, traumatic brain injury, and wrongful death cases.Located in Raleigh, NC, the firm proudly serves clients throughout Raleigh, Durham, the Triangle, and the entire state of North Carolina.Media Contact:The Bishop Law Firm: Raleigh Disability & Injury Attorney 8374 Six Forks Rd STE 101Raleigh, NC 27615Phone: (919) 615-3095Website: https://www.disabilitylawfirmnc.com

