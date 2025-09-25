Zideas AI Labs & Ingenious Crucible Studios Forge New Alliance to Launch Verticalized AI Testing Platform

AI Agent

A strategic partnership to build a next-generation verticalized AI platform for automated validation and testing driven by multimodal data pipelines

At Zideas, we believe that the future of AI lies in how well we can harness the intelligence from verticalized agents.” — Jay C, Zideas LLC

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zideas LLC announced its second collaboration for Zideas AI Lab – a partnership with Ingenious Crucible Studios to develop a next-generation, verticalized AI agentic application for validation and testing of business processes and controls.The Agentic AI platform will revolutionize risk and control functions in the Banking, Cryptocurrency, and Interactive Media industries, where the stakes for resilience, compliance, and user harm risk are higher than ever.The Difference: Driven by the power of Specialized AI agents, not boilerplate automationThe platform leverages specialized transformer-based LLM models, vector embeddings, and an agentic reasoning layer to contextualize information, derive a smart testing strategy, and then execute these test steps via AI agents. Key capabilities include the following:• Multimodal Evidence Handling: While many automated testing tools focus on a single mode (e.g., UI screenshots, log files, emails, or audio transcripts), this platform encapsulates all forms of structured and unstructured data and can derive information across multiple information modes: video, audio, text, image, and data.• Verticalization: The modes are trained explicitly with industry-specific frameworks (e.g., COSO, EU MiCA, US Genius Act) and are tailored to ingest and analyze risk and control artifacts.• Temporal Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) are used to analyze behavioral patterns in transaction flows, contract covenants, temporal events, and telemetric signals.• Ability to create Synthetic Test Data to simulate rare edge-cases in payments, liquidity events in DeFi, or rendering anomalies in blockchain commit transactions.• Rubric-guided evaluation that reduces variance.• Deterministic scaffolding and symbolic overlays that derive predictable reasoning paths.• Auditable AI (AAI) that generates audit-ready evidence for regulatory bodies, compliance officers, and risk committees.Our Focus: Industry-Specific Value CreationBanking & Financial Services• Automated control testing of trading algos and payments processing• Surveillance of Trade Finance / Sanctions /AML pipelines with multimodal anomaly detection (cross-referencing voice calls, chat transcripts, and transaction metadata).• Continuous compliance aligned with Basel IV, SR 11-7 model risk management, and the US Genius Act mandates.Crypto & Digital Assets• Smart contract testing using multimodal AI validators.• Fraud and wash-trade detection across on-chain transaction graphs and off-chain social/audio chatter.• Tokenomics stress simulations under extreme volatility, integrating agent-based modeling with LLM-driven scenario generation.Creative Media & Content• Automated testing via reinforcement learning agents, validating balance, progression, and narrative branching.• Computer Vision-based QA for texture fidelity, motion capture alignment, and AR/VR immersion integrity.• Audio-linguistic analysis for NPC dialogue, localization, and emotional tonality across marketsLeadership Perspective“At Zideas, we believe that the future of AI lies in how well we can harness the intelligence from verticalized agents. This partnership allows us to move beyond isolated AI initiatives and deliver transformative capabilities to solve complex business problems.”— Jay Chakraborty, Managing Partner, Zideas LLC“Ingenious Crucible has always pushed boundaries in interactive experiences through technology. Partnering with Zideas allows us to bake AI testing into the fabric of those experiences—ensuring not just that they look and feel great, but that they behave reliably under the hood.”— Soraya Moran, Founder, Ingenious Crucible Studios LLCMedia ContactsZideas AI Labs: info@zideasconsulting.comIngenious Crucible Studios: contact@ingeniouscruciblestudios.com

