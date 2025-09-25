Illegal alien sentenced to over 7 years for taco truck robbery

HOUSTON – A 49-year-old Mexican citizen who illegally resided in Houston has been ordered to federal prison for robbing a local food establishment at gunpoint, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Moises Arvizo Del Carmen pleaded guilty May 27.

U.S. District Judge Ellison sentenced Del Carmen to serve 94 months in federal prison. Not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceeding following his imprisonment.

On Sept. 12, 2023, Del Carmen entered a taco truck through the customer window and demanded money from the register. He threatened and pointed a firearm at employees before exiting through the same window and fleeing. Surveillance video showed Del Carmen entering a Hummer decorated with purple flames.

Witnesses provided a description of the robber and the distinctive vehicle.

Approximately three weeks later, authorities executed a search warrant at Del Carmen’s residence and discovered clothing matching the description from the robbery as well as a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Houston Police Department conducted the investigation.

