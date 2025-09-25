Illegal alien admits to abandoning corpse after smuggling scheme results in death

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A 24-year-old Mexican national who illegally resided in Edinburg has pleaded guilty to transporting other illegal aliens resulting in death, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

On May 27, 2024, Victor Manuel Martinez-Gallegos picked up several aliens in Brownsville and drove them to a stash house where he harbored and shielded them from detection.

The investigation revealed that an illegal alien from Guatemala was in visible distress but still alive. However, he later died at the location.

As part of his plea, Martinez-Gallegos admitted leaving the body at a site near Maverick Road in Brownsville. Authorities later discovered human remains at the location and identified them as belonging to the missing victim.

“Human smuggling is a depraved, dangerous business, and one where the smugglers often show no mercy or compassion to those they transport,” said Ganjei. “I implore anyone considering hiring a smuggler - either for themselves or their loved ones - to think twice. Stay home and stay safe.”

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera will impose sentencing Dec. 17. At that time, Martinez-Gallegos faces up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ana C. Cano is prosecuting the case.