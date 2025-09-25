Houston pimp felon sentenced to over 15 years for sexual conduct with minor and illegal possession of firearm

HOUSTON – A 42-year-old man has been ordered to federal prison for coercion and enticement of a minor and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Brandon Dominic Porter pleaded guilty May 15.

U.S. District Judge Sim Lake has now sentenced Porter to a total of 188 months in prison. He will also serve the rest of his life on supervised release following the completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Porter will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

“The goal of Project Safe Childhood is to protect children from sexual abusers,” said Ganjei . “Thanks to the good work of law enforcement and our SDTX prosecutors, this dangerous predator will spend the next decade-and-a-half behind bars.”

On Oct. 11, 2022, the victim’s mother reported her daughter missing. The investigation led law enforcement to Porter who had been at a local hotel.

Following his departure, they conducted a traffic stop at which time they found a pink iPhone, school paperwork and documents containing the name of the victim. They also discovered another phone in the vehicle as well as a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol under the driver’s gear shaft and center console.

He claimed the pink phone was his, but authorities were able to link it to the victim. They located her the following day.

Forensic examination of the two phones revealed photos and videos, several of which depicted sexual activity between the minor female and Porter. The videos were taken July 20-Oct. 5, 2022. The investigation revealed he had coerced her into performing sex acts and prostituting herself for his financial gain.

Porter has multiple prior felony convictions. As such, he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition per federal law.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Houston Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) Stuart Tallichet and former AUSA Sherri Zack prosecuted the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section leads PSC, which marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and identifies and rescues victims. For more information about PSC, please visit DOJ’s PSC page. For more information about internet safety education, please visit the resources tab on that page.