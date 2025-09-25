Submit Release
War and Peace in the Middle East: A View from Qatar

In this special bonus episode of Taking the Edge Off the Middle East, host Brian Katulis sits down with Dr. Majed Al-Ansari, adviser to the Prime Minister of Qatar and spokesman for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Dr. Al-Ansari offers insights into the small country's unique role in mediating conflicts worldwide. The conversation dives into Qatar’s complex relationships across the region and the world, including who asked Qatar to host Hamas, why Israel arranged for Qatar to deliver financial support to Gaza, its mediation efforts in the Gaza War, and the fallout from Israel's strike in Doha on September 9.

