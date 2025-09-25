Part 2: History of Farmers Markets in Massachusetts

Welcome back to part two of the blog series on the history of Farmers Markets! In this blog, we will uncover how the history of Farmers Markets in Massachusetts stems from a food system in crisis requiring state intervention and policy.

As noted in our first blog in this series, Boston is considered the origin of European style farmers markets in the United States dating back to 1634. But are you curious to know what agricultural policies and ideologies provided momentum for the rise of Farmers Markets in Massachusetts? Let’s get into it together!

Difficulties for Massachusetts Farmers:

Farm Land Shortages:

Since World War II, the number of farms in Massachusetts declined from 35,000 to ~6,000. Data predicted a loss of 20,000 acres of farmland annually if the state did not intervene. This was further exacerbated by the fact that since World War II, 13 million acres of land across Massachusetts were sold to develop shopping malls, industrial parks, and housing. If you were looking to start a farm during this time, it would cost you $250,000 for a small farm with very small profit margins.

Financial Burdens:

Since the 1970s, the price for an acre of land in the state had grown exponentially, making it very hard for farmers to break into the farming industry and stay in it long term. The decline in local production reverberated to all food consumers, not just farmers. In 1978, Massachusetts was importing 85% of its food particularly from states on the other side of the country. This reliance on imported foods left Massachusetts in a particularly vulnerable position with its food supply. The long distance transport of this food from far away states contributed to Massachusetts’ high food prices, which exceeded the national average by 10%. Transportation and out-of-state processing and packaging contributed to these high costs. In response to these high financial costs, there was momentum around increasing Massachusetts' agricultural outputs.

Policies to Save Farms:

So, how is it that despite all of these barriers to a farming lifestyle and local agriculture, the farmers market in Massachusetts grew into what they are today? The credit goes to forward-thinking leaders like Fred Winthrop and policies to sustain the state’s agricultural system.

The Massachusetts Commissioner of Food & Agriculture, Fred Winthrop, convened a commission of multiple stakeholders to recommend ways the state could save its food system. These recommendations were outlined in A Policy for Food and Agriculture in Massachusetts. This policy generated a shift in thinking to support farmers and eliminate middle men in the food supply chain. Historically, processors, distributors, and retail grocery stories were profiting the most from sales - leaving farmers out of the equation. Thus far, roadside stands and pick-your-own operations were the primary way consumers could buy food directly from farmers by visiting the farms. However, this policy generated support to establish something novel: urban farmers markets in Massachusetts.

Excerpt from A Policy for Food and Agriculture in Massachusetts (Section: Marketing and Service Strategies)

Policies to Preserve Farmland

More policies helped to preserve farm land amid ongoing commercial development. The state established the Agricultural Preservation Restriction Program to buy the development rights of farms at risk of development to help farmers keep their land. Others like the 1973 Farmland Assessment Act ensured farm land could be taxed on its use-value, keeping property taxes low for farmers.

Farmers markets began as simple gatherings in the town squares and evolved into cornerstones of food policy and small-farm viability. With continued support from consumers and state initiatives, these markets are poised to stay at the heart of a stronger, more sustainable food system. By shopping locally, we don’t just buy fresh produce – we invest in the next chapter of this story that is still being written.

The final part of the blog will dive into the history of Farmers Markets in Boston. This blog series complements a social media campaign highlighting current Boston Farmers Markets to learn more about their history and community impact. Follow OFJ on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with our content!