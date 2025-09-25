UPSIDE OF MAYBE RETURNS FROM EUROPE WITH TRIPLE WIN AT THE 2025 EUROPEAN RED CARPET MUSIC AWARDS

Lead Singer Michael Bannerman posing on with the band's three "EUROPEAN RED CARPET MUSIC AWARDS" on the "red carpet".

STRATFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratford’s own Upside of Maybe, one of Canada’s best kept musical secrets, has just returned home from an unforgettable trip to the Netherlands, where they took home three major awards at the prestigious European Red Carpet Music Awards — including the coveted "2025 Band of the Year."

The Canadian folk-rock band was honoured with:

• Folk Song of the Year – “Phat Lady Singing”

• Blues Song of the Year – “Alright”

• 2025 Band of the Year – Upside of Maybe

The international accolades come on the heels of their latest full-length studio release, "Sinners & Saints", which debuted in January 2025 to critical acclaim. The project showcases the group’s dynamic storytelling, genre-blending versatility, and deep-rooted passion for authentic music.

“This is an incredible moment for us,” said lead singer Michael Bannerman. “To be recognized on a global stage like this, and to bring those awards home to Stratford, it means the world. We’re so thankful to our fans, our hometown, and everyone who has supported us along the way. This is as much your win as it is ours.”

In a true testament to their growing international reach, Upside of Maybe is now preparing for a 9-day tour of Japan scheduled for March 2026. The tour will support their breakout single in the region, "Smallmouth Disneyland", which has been rapidly gaining popularity on Japanese streaming platforms and radio.

Scott Bannerman, the band's keyboardist and brother to Michael, expressed the group’s gratitude: “Winning these awards was beyond anything we imagined. We’re truly humbled. To have our music resonate with people across the world — it’s a surreal and beautiful feeling.”

With a signature sound that blends folk roots, rock energy, and thoughtful lyrics, Upside of Maybe continues to carve out their place in the international music scene — proving once again that some of Canada’s best musical talent can be found in the heart of Stratford, Ontario.

For media inquiries, interviews, or tour information, please contact:

Contact: Michael Bannerman (519)703-0885

Email: info@upsideofmaybe.com

Website: www.upsideofmaybe.com

Social Media: @UpsideOfMaybe on all major platforms

Upside of Maybe - Rainmker (feat "Okama")

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.