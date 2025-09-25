Elevate Mind, Body & Spirit: 3d Wellness Retreat Brings World-Class Experts Back to Los Angeles

Our goal is to create a space to unplug, embrace well-being, and experience a truly transformational retreat with the support of our sponsors and facilitators.” — Dina Rezvanipour

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 3d Wellness Retreat returns to Downtown Los Angeles on September 27–28, 2025, transforming the stunning Savanna Rooftop into a sanctuary for healing, movement, and transformation. With a mission to nourish the mind, body, and soul, the two-day immersive experience brings together world-class wellness leaders, visionary creatives, and trusted brand partners to guide guests on a journey of self-discovery and renewal.

This year’s retreat is supported by official sponsors Greens First, Splendor Water, Happy Mind, Noto, and Weddell Water, ensuring participants stay energized, hydrated, and supported in their holistic wellness journey. Masters Chauffeur Services joins as the official transportation sponsor, providing a seamless luxury travel experience. Culinary partners include Mendocino Farms, Julie Goes Green, Earth Bar, and Petitgrain Boulangerie, who will provide nourishing meals and refreshments throughout the weekend.

Curated by retreat founder Dina Rezvanipour, the 3d Wellness Retreat blends movement, meditation, nutrition, and energy work to help guests reconnect with themselves, release limiting beliefs, and foster community.

Featured experts and experiences include:

Gianni and Kiki Neiviller – Internationally recognized breathwork and soundbath practitioners guiding participants through sessions of release and renewal.

Josh Whitaker, CEO of Try Happy Mind – Visionary entrepreneur presenting “Mood and Mind Enhancing: A New Era in Everyday Wellness.”

Maria Shapley – Intuitive Energy Healer offering transformative sessions to clear blocks and restore balance.

Kollins Ezekh – Celebrity personal trainer and life coach leading high-energy sessions focused on strength and empowerment.

Master Garrett – Sound healer leading “Vibrations of Peace: Crystal Bowl & Energy Alignment Experience.”

Dr. Anjali Rajpal – Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist bridging oral health with overall wellness.

Ektha Aggarwal, LCSW – Licensed therapist guiding participants through trauma-informed practices merging modern psychology with ancestral wisdom.

Documenting the retreat’s transformative energy will be Aria, Director and Founder of ContenTrend, serving as videographer, alongside acclaimed photographer Olivia Rakowski, who will capture the powerful moments and community spirit of the weekend.

Open to wellness seekers of all levels, the retreat offers a rare opportunity to access industry leaders, cutting-edge practices, and meaningful community—all in one rooftop setting with breathtaking views of Los Angeles.

Event Details:

3d Wellness Retreat: Nourish & Thrive

📍 Savanna Rooftop, Downtown Los Angeles

📅 September 27–28, 2025

