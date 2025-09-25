Butterfly Effects Expands into Massachusetts with First Two ABA Centers

Transforming lives, one child at a time

Butterfly Effects Opens Two New ABA Therapy Centers in Massachusetts

Butterfly Effects opens first Massachusetts centers in Feeding Hills and Swansea, expanding access to high-quality ABA therapy and family-first care for local communities.” — Dr Steve Woolf

FEEDING HILLS, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterfly Effects , a national leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, proudly announces the opening of its first two centers in Massachusetts. Located in Feeding Hills and Swansea, these centers mark an important milestone in the company’s 20-year history and expand access to evidence-based autism services across the state.The Feeding Hills Center, located at 1158 Springfield St, Feeding Hills, MA 01030-2185, will officially open on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The Swansea Center, located at 262 Swansea Mall Dr, Ste 702, Swansea, MA 02777-4121, will officially open on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.“Opening our first centers in Massachusetts is a major step in our mission to expand high-quality ABA therapy nationwide,” said Dr. Steve Woolf, PhD, BCBA-D, President of Butterfly Effects. “Families in Feeding Hills, Swansea, and surrounding communities now have new opportunities to access compassionate, family-first care close to home.”Celebrating 20 Years of ImpactNow celebrating its 20th anniversary, Butterfly Effects has supported more than 14,000 families nationwide through compassionate, outcomes-focused ABA therapy. The company is recognized for its clinical excellence, family-centered values, and strong partnerships with schools, physicians, and communities.Families seeking services or interested in touring the new centers can visit: https://butterflyeffects.com/locations/massachusetts/ About Butterfly EffectsButterfly Effects is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, with 16 centers nationwide and in-home services supporting more than 2,800 clients. For families navigating an autism diagnosis, for physicians seeking trusted referral partners, and for clinicians looking for a mission-driven career, Butterfly Effects provides a family-first model of care that transforms lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.