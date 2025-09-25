Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,645 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze

AZERBAIJAN, September 25 - On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

The head of state congratulated Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on his birthday, wishing him good health and continued success in his endeavors.

Irakli Kobakhidze expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leader for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Georgia noted that relations between their countries are characterized by friendship and strategic partnership, and exchanged views on the development of cooperation across various areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more