Governor Mills Meets with Business and Community Leaders in Presque Isle, Houlton

September 25, 2025

Presque Isle and Houlton, MAINE -- Governor Janet Mills today visited Presque Isle and Houlton to meet with business and community leaders about economic development, workforce growth, and revitalization efforts in Aroostook County.

At Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, Governor Mills attended the Board of Directors meeting of the Aroostook Partnership, a public-private consortium of Aroostook County businesses, higher education, nonprofit and government leaders dedicated to advancing economic development and workforce growth.

"It has been great to travel through Aroostook County, stopping to talk with store clerks, business owners, local leaders, restaurant workers, educators, paper makers, firefighters, and community members. My visit would not have been complete until I returned to my grandparents' homestead on Main Street in Ashland, where my mother was born," said Governor Mills. "The County is a place that cherishes its past and welcomes its future. It's a place where family, hard work, a sense of community and enjoyment of the great outdoors are values in every season of the year. I'm proud to have helped communities in The County -- by expanding broadband, helping hospitals, schools and business, and supporting workforce initiatives -- to move this beautiful region forward."

"We were pleased to host the Governor today at the Aroostook Partnership's quarterly board meeting to share the efforts our business and community leaders are engaging in to attract talent to the region,"said Kiersten S. Purington, President & CEO of the Aroostook Partnership. "These dedicated individuals are also making a significant impact in helping new residents feel connected and showcasing the wonderful opportunities that exist here in The County."

Later, Governor Mills visited downtown Houlton, where she met at the Houlton Co-Op with Town Manager Cameron Clark, community leader Fred Grant, and members of the Houlton Gateway Ambassadors, a volunteer group that promotes the Houlton region as a great place to live and work.

Yesterday, Governor Mills was in Caribou to cut the ribbon on a new Amazon delivery warehouse, the company's first official facility in Maine. Following the ribbon cutting, Governor Mills traveled through the Saint John Valleyto meet with local government leaders, farmers, businesses, and community leaders.

These visits were the latest by Governor Mills around the state to hear from local business and civic leaders. Earlier this week, the Governor visited Brunswick to participate in the groundbreaking for an expansion by Mölnlycke, a global medical products company at Brunswick Landing.

Last week, the Governor visited several communities in Waldo County, Westbrook and Windham in Cumberland County, Dover-Foxcroft in Piscataquis County and the Katahdin region in Penobscot County.

In past weeks, she has visited Waterville and Gardiner in Kennebec County, Bangor in Penobscot County, and Sanford and Arundel in York County.